Ben Harmon was getting ready to make his first appearance of the season for the Brazos Valley Bombers when he heard his name over the public address system at Riverside Stadium.
Harmon was chosen as the Beer Batter for the Bombers’ game against the Victoria Generals and he was immediately being poked and prodded by his teammates.
“I tried not to worry about it too much, but it’s definitely in the back of your mind when you’re in the box,” Harmon said. “You try not to strike out and put the ball in play. But it was fun and it was exciting.”
Harmon avoided striking out in his four trips to the plate, much to the dismay of the fans on the Dornburg party deck, who were hoping for some cheaper beer.
“I think it’s awesome,” said Brandon Hicks of Victoria, who came to the game dressed as an alien. “It gets the fans riled up and gets us excited. The guys down here love it. They strike out and it’s half-price beer so it’s more fun.”
The Beer Batter has become the most popular promotion for the Generals, who have been a member of the Texas Collegiate League since 2009.
“It kind of got the people in the game,” said Chris Clemons, who was the Generals first head coach. “It got them knowing when the guy was coming up and they started riding him early on. It just kind of made for a good atmosphere and was something different.”
Before every home game — with the exception of Thursday games when draft beer is always on sale — an opponent is designated as the Beer Batter.
If the Beer Batter strikes out, draft beer on the party deck is sold for half price for the rest of the inning.
“It’s really crazy,” said Generals vice-president and general manager Mike Yokum. “It increases sales by 10 times. We’ve gone from no line at all to 20 in line.”
The promotion started as the result of one of many bus ride conversations between Clemons and Blake Koch.
Clemons and Koch, who was his assistant coach, were trying to figure out a way to get more fans to the ballpark.
“It was just something I saw in the minor leagues, but I don’t really remember where,” said Clemons, who is currently the head baseball coach at Robinson High School near Waco. “In A ball, they’re trying to get people to come to the park and have almost everything possible.”
Koch liked the idea and when he became the team’s vice-president and general manager in 2010, he got the approval of owner Tracy Young to go with the promotion.
“I would always go to Chris before the game started and I would say, ‘Hey, who do you want it to be in this game?',” recalled Koch, who is currently the head baseball coach at Creekview High School in Carrollton. “It was always a strategic decision for sure. There were some nights where we knew we were going to have a big crowd and that would determine what kind of player we would pick.”
Koch admits he didn’t foresee how popular the promotion would become, and it led to the current one-inning limit.
“I think I remember one of the first times we did it,” Koch said, “I think the poor kid struck out like three times in a row and it was just like mass chaos on the party deck. I don’t think we had enough people to do this.
“We probably hadn’t thought it through very well,” he added. “It was kind of like at what point do you cut it off and go back to normal sales? We kind of had to have an end point.”
The promotion’s success has not gone unnoticed, and it has been picked up by the TCL’s Acadiana Cane Cutters.
“When the Beer Batter strikes out, we’ve got a little bubble bazooka to spray out on the field,” Hicks said. “It’s a lot of fun up here.”
Even the Beer Batter gets in on the festive atmosphere.
“They were a little upset when I didn’t strike out,” Harmon said. “The guys over here behind the dugout were telling me they’re thirsty and their mugs were still a little low. So it was a good time, and nothing too serious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.