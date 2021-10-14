INGLESIDE — The Beeville boys cross country team won the District 26-4A team title to advance to the Region IV-4A Meet at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Oct. 25.
The top three teams and top 10 individuals advanced to the regional meet.
Beeville's Angel Alba finished second overall with a time of 17:38.477. Trace Fox finished fourth and Rowdy Siddon was seventh.
Calhoun's Jakob Bargas finished eighth in 18:26.021.
Ingleside was second as a team and Sinton was third.
The Beeville girls finished second behind Sinton and ahead of Rockport-Fulton.
Beeville's Jada Johnson finished second overall in 12:31.29.
Calhoun's Phoebe Huang finished third in 12:36.676.
Calhoun boys finished fourth as a team, while the girls placed fifth.
