Beeville turned in the best area finish as the boy’s Class 4A, Region IV golf tournament concluded play at The Club at Colony Creek on Tuesday.
The Trojans finished the tournament in eighth place with a two-day team score of 714.
Grayson Luke set the pace again for Beeville firing a second consecutive round of 79 to finish tied for 10th with a total of 158.
Jayse Arredondo shot an 83 on the second day, a 12-stroke improvement from his opening round, and finished with a total of 178 which was good for 40th in the field of 94.
Calhoun finished in a tie for ninth place with Hondo after shooting 715 over the two-day tournament.
Jacob Nguyen had the best second day for the Sandcrabs, shooting 82 and moving into a tie for 25th at 173 over the two days. Teammate Josiah Campos joined him in the tie after shooting 87 on Tuesday.
Gary Billings was the lone other Sandcrab in the top 40 after finishing in a tie for 34th with rounds of 90 and 84 over the two days.
Kingsville edged out Fredericksburg in a tiebreaker for the team title after each team finished 67-over-par at 635.
Boerne finished with a two-day score of 651 to secure the final team qualification spot to the state tournament on May 9-10 at Legends Golf Course.
Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson defeated San Antonio Davenport’s Kyle Doolittle in a playoff for the regional championship.
The two shot totals of 148 to finish tied at the top. Donaldson shot rounds of 69 and 79 while Doolittle shot 74 and 74.
Devine’s Brian Schaefer finished an even-par 71 on Tuesday to move into a tie for fifth and lock up the final regional qualifying spot.
