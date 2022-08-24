Two good football teams in District 15-4A, Division I will stay home come playoff time.
Beeville, Calhoun, Floresville, La Vernia, Pleasanton and Rockport-Fulton each reached the postseason last year.
Five of the six reached the area round with La Vernia’s season ending in the bi-district round. Pleasanton had the best showing with a trip to the regional semifinal.
Beeville and Calhoun hope to avoid being one of the unlucky few hanging up their cleats after Week 11.
“You lose a Calallen or a (Corpus Christi) Miller out of the district, kids tend to think things may get a little easier,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “This district is tough, top to bottom. I think parity is great in this district. On a Friday night, anybody can beat anybody.”
Calhoun took the biggest hit with 16 starters graduating after last year’s trip to the area round.
While Calhoun has reached the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, and 14 of the last 17, Whitaker understands the preparation his team needs to make it back to the playoffs this year.
“Over the first several weeks, we’ve got to become as good as we can be,” Whitaker said. “Then hopefully, we’ll step out on the field in district, working on all cylinders.”
Beeville coach Chris Soza was excited when he saw the team’s new district in February.
After being the smallest school in a district with Calhoun, Alice, Calallen and Miller, the Trojans were almost on level ground in terms of enrollment numbers. Alice and Calallen shifted to 16-4A, Division I while Miller is now in District 15-5A, Division I.
“We were in a tough district with Alice, Calallen and Miller,” Soza said. “When you compete against numbers like that, it’s tough.”
Soza takes pride in the difficulty of defending his team’s Slot-T offense and hopes it causes plenty of headaches for teams like La Vernia, Pleasanton and Rockport-Fulton who are accustomed to seeing spread offenses.
Running back/defensive back Trey Barefield will be a big player in the Trojans’ backfield after rushing for 748 yards and four touchdowns last year.
“Those teams up north haven’t faced the Slot-T,” Soza said. “I always think that’s an advantage for us when teams don’t face it enough and basically have three days to prepare for it. So we’re excited and ready for the challenge.”
