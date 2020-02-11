The Beeville girls basketball team is ranked No. 3 in this weeks TABC Class 4A rankings. Beeville has a 30-2 record on the season.
Also in the rankings were Schulenburg at No. 6 in Class 3A Falls City at No. 18 in Class 2A ad Moulton at No. 14 in Class 1A.
On the boys side Hallettsville is ranked No. 11 in Class 3A while Flatonia is ranked No. 16 and Yorktown is ranked No. 19 in Class 2A.
In private school rankings the St. Joseph boys are ranked No. 3 in Class 5A while Victoria Faith is ranked No. 4 and Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.
The St. Joseph girls are ranked No 5 in Class 5A, Hallettsville Sacred Heart is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A. Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 3 and Faith Academy is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
