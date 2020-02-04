The Beeville girls basketball team was ranked No. 4 in this week's Class 4A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Also ranked pm the girls side is Schulenburg at No. 7 in Class 3A, Falls City at No. 22 in Class 2A.
On the boys side, Hallettsville was ranked No. 7 in Class 3A. In Class 2A, Yorktown was No. 19 and Flatonia was ranked No. 20.
For TAPPS, the St. Joseph boys were ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, Hallettsville Sacred Heart was No. 4, while Shiner St. Paul was ranked No. 4 and Faith Academy was ranked No. 8.
The St. Joseph girls were ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, while Faith Academy was No. 6 and Shiner was No. 8 in Class 2A.
