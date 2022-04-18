The first round of the boys Class 4A regional golf tournament kicked off on Monday at The Club at Colony Creek.
Beeville’s Grayson Luke is the lone area golfer in contention for a state qualifying spot through 18 holes.
Luke shot an 8-over-par 79 to open the tournament and sits one stroke behind Pleasanton’s Donald Foster, who occupies the final individual qualifying spot at 7-over.
Fredericksburg sits atop the team standings with a team score of 305 (+21). Boerne and Kingsville are tied for second place at 36-over. The top three teams and top three individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to the state tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Calhoun finished the first day in 11th with a team score of 84-over.
Josiah Campos sits in a tie for 30th with Corpus Christi Miller’s Joshua Castaneda after shooting an opening round 86.
Gary Billings and Jacob Nguyen shot 90 and 91, respectively, on the first day of the tournament to sit in ties for 42nd and 46th.
Beeville shot a team score of 372 to close the first day in 13th.
Jayse Arredondo shot an opening-round 95 as the second low man for the Trojans.
Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson and Fredericksburg’s Colin Fairchild each shot 2-under 69 to share first place after the first 18 holes.
They hold a five-shot advantage over San Antonio Davenport’s Kyle Doolittle, Boerne’s Price Hill and Braden Baize, and Shepherd Findley of Fredericksburg (74) entering the final day.
Class 4A, Region IV leaderboard
Team (score-to-par)
1. Fredericksburg (+21)
T2. Boerne (+36)
T2. Kingsville (+36)
4. Calallen (+47)
5. Pleasanton (+52)
6. Uvalde (+59)
7. Devine (+63)
8. Hondo (+71)
9. RGC Grulla (+77)
10. Sweeny (+80)
11. Calhoun (+84)
12. Navarro (+85)
13. Beeville (+88)
14. Raymondville (+111)
15. Somerset (+147)
16. Needville (+154)
Individual, school (to-par, score)
T1. Jaxon Donaldson, Wimberley -2 (69)
T1. Colin Fairchild, Fredericksburg -2 (69)
T3. Kyle Doolittle, SA Davenport +3 (74)
T3. Price Hill, Boerne +3 (74)
T3. Braden Baize, Boerne +3 (74)
T3. Shepherd Findley, Fredericksburg +3 (74)
7. Kaden English, Hondo +4 (75)
8. Noe Trae Everett, Kingsville +6 (77)
T9. Donald Foster, Pleasanton +7 (78)
T9. Grant Garza, Kingsville +7 (78)
T11. Jake Casias, Pleasanton +8 (79)
T11. Grayson Luke, Beeville +8 (79)
T13. Marshall Major, Calallen +9 (80)
T13. Lewie Melton, Fredericksburg +9 (80)
T15. Ricardo Pena, Corpus Christi Miller +10 (81)
T15. John Tennill, Calallen +10 (81)
T15. Noeh Resendez, Kingsville +10 (81)
T15. Ryder Torres, Uvalde +10 (81)
T19. Brian Schaefer, Devine +11 (82)
T19. Lincoln Staats, Fredericksburg +11 (82)
T21. Caleb Guerra, Zapata +12 (83)
T21. Deric McClellan, Calallen +12 (83)
T23. Cody Trammell, Devine +13 (84)
T23. Rolando Bazan, Kingsville +13 (84)
T23. Dylon Everett, Kingsville +13 (84)
T23. Jaime Eladio Villareal Jr., RGC Grulla +13 (84)
T23. Joseph Roswell, Uvalde +13 (84)
T28. Cole Gentry, Boerne +14 (85)
T28. Jaden Morrison, Sweeny +14 (85)
T30. Joshua Castaneda, Corpus Christi Miller +15 (86)
T30. Josiah Campos, Calhoun +15 (86)
