With players out due to injury and illness, the Victoria West girls basketball team fell in a 55-33 loss in Tuesday’s District 29-5A matchup against Corpus Christi Carroll.
Using a full court press, while mixing in a trap defense, the Lady Tigers were able to stifle the West early on. Carroll jumped out to a 22-12 first quarter lead, extending it to 35-18 at the half.
West coach Sandra Jimenez realizes it’s hard to prepare for a pressure defense in practice.
“Unless you have the ability to show them the type of pressure that the opponent is going to be in, it doesn’t do any good to say this is the type of press you are going to see," Jimenez said. "Once we settled down, we were able to break the press. It is just a matter of getting the team to break it down."
Jordan Gonzalez led the way in the scoring department for West (8-17, 2-6) with 13 points. Leilani Green and Shadow Gomez each chipped in seven.
Carroll’s Danaisha Kellen and Genesis Barnhart each contributed 14 points apiece.
“The slow start got us down and started us to snowball downward. I think we could have pulled back up because our momentum was getting strong, but Carroll kept up their momentum making it hard for us to keep up,” said West’s Jordan Gonzalez.
“Carroll put together a 14-point lead early on, and you just can’t play games like that. We settled down for a little while. We’re dealing with some kids out. It’s no excuse. We could have started the game composed and taken it one point at a time,” Jimenez said.
Gonzalez is confident her team has the ability to succeed going forward.
“We are all really good, I know we are. If we work together and keep our heads up, we can be successful,” she said.
DISTRICT 29-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 55, Victoria West 33
Points: (C) J. Kelley 14, J. Williams 11, K. McCall 6, G. Barnhart 14, K. Tolbert 1, Z. Thompson 5, A. Guerrero 2; (W) Madelyn Cano 2, Leilani Lee-Green 7, Shadow Gomez 7, Mackenzie Falcon 4, Jordan Gonzalez 13.
Halftime: Carroll 35-18. 3-Pointers: (C) Barnhart 2, McCall; (W) none. Records: West 8-17, 2-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.