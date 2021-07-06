Baseball came into Samuel Benjamin’s life later than most players he bumps shoulders with.
Originally from California, the son of Chinese and Iraqi parents, Benjamin was a first generation American growing up in a soccer family. Yet, Benjamin wanted to make a name for himself in a different sport.
Benjamin continued to play baseball when he moved to Dubai with his family and represented Team Dubai in the 2014 Little League World Series. Once he moved to Texas, he went all in with baseball.
“Really, it wasn’t until I came to Houston when I was 13 that I realized this is what I want to do,” Benjamin said. “I stopped playing other sports. I was home schooled, so baseball was a big part of my life and I was able to dedicate a lot of my time to it.”
Benjamin graduated from Seven Lakes High School in 2020, ranked as the No. 25 outfielder in Texas by Perfect Game. He signed with the University of Houston but had a rough going his freshman year.
The Cougars went 19-34, their first losing season since 2012, and finished seventh in the American Athletic Conference.
Benjamin hit .175 in 35 games, 17 starts, with 11 hits and one home run, but striking out 30 times.
“We hit a couple road bumps and was never able to really recover from that,” Benjamin said. “The latter half of the season wasn’t what anyone, and me personally, would have expected or wanted. That’s why (Victoria Generals hitting coach) Rusty (Pendergrass) told me to come out here to Victoria. I signed my waiver to come here and have just had a great month here.”
Pendergrass’ son, Will, also plays for Houston, which allowed him to see Benjamin’s struggles and his potential.
Generals head coach Michael Oros had also kept a close eye on the Cougars and agreed Benjamin was a good fit for the Generals.
“He’s a freshman and a lot of those college freshmen struggle transitioning from high school to where everyone’s the best and now going to college where you’ve got the best of the best,” Oros said. “He came in here and he was on fire when he started and he’s hitting the ball to all sides of the field. I think the one difference is right now as he’s transitioning was once guys learned how to play and how to pitch against him, you’ve got to reinvent your game.”
Benjamin was accompanied by Houston teammate and fellow outfielder Steven Rivas.
Rivas had taken Benjamin under his wing back in Houston and that continued with the Generals.
Rivas went on to lead the Texas Collegiate League in several offensive categories, providing a model for Benjamin to follow as he adjusts to everyday baseball.
So far Benjamin has hit .315 with 23 hits, 18 RBI, three home runs and 17 runs scored in 19 games.
“Even at Houston we’d go out hitting and he would reflect a lot of the negatives that had happened to me my freshman year with how he overcame those and he helped me through a lot of it,” Benjamin said. “We’ve just both been able to succeed here and it’s been great.”
Rivas has since left the Generals as a number of players depart to train with their college teams or prepare for the MLB Draft. Benjamin meanwhile is helping the Generals prepare for the second half of the season and the eventual playoffs.
“We were able to secure a home playoff berth which was great from a 1-5 start to second place,” Benjamin said. “I just want to keep on rolling with the new players in, old players leaving and once we get to playoffs hopefully we’ll be hot.”
