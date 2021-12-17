Brent Bennett led Ganado to three playoff appearances in his four years as athletic director and head football coach.
But Bennett will not return for a fifth season.
Bennett, 35, has resigned from the position and told his players of the move this week.
“I enjoyed my team here and I’ll miss the kids,” Bennett said. “It was kind of a shock. I’m happy for the relationships with the kids and what they were able to do and the trust they put into me and the program that we put in place.”
Bennett had an overall record of 27-21 at Ganado. He led the Indians to the regional final in 2019, and to the regional semifinals in 2020 and this season.
Ganado had a 7-6 record this season and went 3-1 in District 13-2A, Division I. The Indians lost twice to Refugio and once to Hallettsville, Industrial, East Bernard and Shiner.
Bennett came to Ganado from Bay City, where he was the offensive coordinator under Lupe Florez.
He previously was an assistant at Abilene Cooper, Cameron Yoe, Buffalo and Navasota.
“I’m sad we have to leave, but at the same time I’m proud of the success we’ve had in the short time there,” Bennett said. “It’s all a tribute to the kids who walk inside the halls of the field house every day.”
Gonzales hires
Joey Rivera has been named athletic director and head football coach at Gonzales.
Rivera has been the assistant head coach and track and field head coach at Buda Johnson.
Rivera previously coached at Pearsall.
He will replace Michael Waldie, who resigned in November after three seasons at Gonzales.
The Apaches went 2-8 last season and 0-5 in District 13-4A, Division II.
Wharton position filled
Alvin Dotson II has been named the athletic director and head football coach at Wharton.
Dotson has been the defensive coordinator at Baytown Lee for the past four seasons. He previously held the same position at Fort Bend Elkins.
Dotson will replace Chad Butler, who resigned after 10 seasons at Wharton, including five as the athletic director and head football coach.
The Tigers have gone 0-10 the last two seasons, after advancing to the bi-district playoffs in 2019.
