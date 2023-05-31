The UHV women’s golf team announced the signing of a women’s golfer on Wednesday.
Emmily Bicklemann, a junior from Weisbaden, Germany, will compete for the Jaguars in 2023-24.
Bickelmann comes to UHV after two years at the College of Coastal Georgia.
“Emmily is a player with a lot of experience at the collegiate level,” said head coach Garrett Adair. “She can come in and really help elevate our women’s golf team. Her results speak for themselves.”
While at Coastal Georgia, Bickelmann was an All-Sun Conference selection in 2022 and also received conference Player of the Week honors that same season. She turned in a career-low round of 75 while with the Mariners.
She’s recorded three Top 5 finishes in her career, including a fourth-place finish at the Birmingham Southern College’s Birdie Spritz Panther’s Classic in 2023 (76-75—151). She placed 18th at the 2022 Sun Conference tournament.