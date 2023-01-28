Nothing elevates a team’s spirit better than a big inning.
UHV had a two-run lead disappear in the final inning of the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Wayland Baptist University at Riverside Stadium and were in danger of suffering the same fate in the second game.
“I know a lot of guys were frustrated,” said senior third baseman Ty Williams. “It is hard to pull yourself out of that hole. But it really takes just one swing or one play or one clutch inning and it kind of pulls guys out of it.”
Williams’ bases-loaded triple sparked a six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning and lifted the Jaguars (2-2) to a 9-4 win in the second game and a split of the doubleheader and season-opening series.
The Pioneers (2-2) scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning of the first game capped by Delvis Claudio's three-run home run to claim a 10-9 win.
“We battled back in that first game and took the lead,” said UHV coach Jonathan Stavinoha. “Hats off to them for battling back. They had a big three-run shot to take the lead and kind of sucked the wind right out of our sails.”
Wayland Baptist scored two runs in the first inning and held UHV scoreless until it scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead.
But the Pioneers retook the lead before the Jaguars sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“I talked to the boys in between games and let them know that game was behind us and we were moving forward and they responded pretty well,” Stavinoha said. “I think the first couple of innings we kind of had it in there but we woke up.”
UHV tied the game on a wild pitch and took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Raul Lopez before Williams drove a line drive off of the center-field wall to clear the bases.
“In those situations, I really try to think just nice and easy,” Williams said. “I look for my fastball. I got it 0-0, and I fouled it off. After that, I’m just thinking fastball or whatever else I get and just keep my swing short and simple. It pays off. I don’t try to get too big or don’t try to do too much.”
The big inning made a winner out of Allen Hernandez, who relieved starter Christian Garza in the fifth inning.
"Allen over the summer he put about 15 pounds of really good weight on,” Stavinoha said. “He bumped his velo up a little bit. You talk about the movement and the way he pitches, and he has really matured. In the fall, he was almost MVP of our fall World Series the way he pitched. He’s going to be big for us.”
UHV’s biggest issue in the first game was pitchers Brady Parker, Carson McKenna and Julian DeLeon falling behind hitters and issuing six walks and hitting a batter.
“When we got ahead, we were pretty good,” Stavinoha said. “We started getting behind in that last inning of the first game and early on in the second game. We kept getting behind as well, and that’s when it’s dangerous. A good baseball team is going to take advantage of those mistakes when you’ve got to come across the plate.”
But instead of staring at two disappointing defeats, the Jaguars were able to leave the stadium with a sense of optimism.
“That’s one thing about this team that I really do like,” said Williams, who went 4-for-9 in the series with a triple, double and seven RBIs. “I’ve been on a few good teams in the past and one thing that is consistent with all of them is there’s something in the air and you can feel it.”
Game 1
Wayland Baptist 10, UHV 9
WBU 002 040 4 — 10 12 1
UHV 030 023 1 — 9 8 1
W: Garrett McClain. L: Julian DeLeon. Highlights: (WBU) Delvis Claudio 2-for-2, 3-run HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jake Green 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, Ryoya Yamashita 1-for-1, 2 RBIs, Justin Porter 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Carson Parham 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI. (UHV) Raul Lopez 3-for-5, solo HR, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Ty Williams 1-for-1, 2 R; Jose Montanez 1-for-3, 2-run HR; Hayden Leopold 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Wesley Schields 1-for-3, R, RBI.
Game 2
UHV 9, Wayland Baptist 4
WBU 200 002 0 — 4 7 0
UHV 000 036 x — 9 7 0
W: Allen Hernandez. L: Grayson Soukop. Highlights: (WBU) Matthew Unrngst 2-for-3, RBI; Justin Porter 1-for-2, 2B, R. (UHV) Ty Williams 2-for-4, 3B, 5 RBIs; Jose Montanez 2-for-4, RBI; Hamdamel Perez 1-for-1, 2B, R; Raul Lopez 3 BB, RBI. Records: WBU 2-2; UHV 2-2.