PINEVILLE, LA. — UHV broke a school and Red River Athletic Conference Tournament record with a 16-run seventh inning as the Jaguars had a season-high 17 hits in a 19-3 elimination game win over University of the Southwest.
The Jaguars broke the previous tournament record of 14 and the 22 combined runs were also a tournament record.
Southwest tied the game at three in the bottom of the fifth, but UHV batted sent 21 batters to the plate, recording nine hits and four walks in the game sealing seventh inning.
Jackie Longoria, Ashley Reyna and Kelsey Tidrick combined for 10 of UHV's 17 hits and had 12 RBI.
Cameron Cowan was the winning pitcher, pitching the final 3.0 innings, giving up two runs on one hit and striking out two.
The Jaguars advanced to play Jarvis Christian in the evening game.
Red River Athletic Conference Tournament
UHV 19, Southwest 3
UHV: 020 100 (16) - 19 17 1
Southwest: 100 002 0 - 3 4 1
W: Cameron Cowan; L: Madison Ganaway
Highlights: (V) Michelle Kristoff 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K; Cameron Cowan 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Kelsey Tidrick 3-for-4, 5 RBI, 2 R, BB, 2B; Ashley Reyna 3-for-6, 4 RBI, R, 2 2B; Jackie Longoria 4-for-6, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B; (S) Madison Ganaway 5.2 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 4 BB, 1-for-1, RBI, R, BB; Amanda Perez 1-for-3, RBI
