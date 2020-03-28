Randy White Cowboys

Randy White was a member of the Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XII championship team.

The Billy T. Cattan Hope & Recovery Luncheon scheduled for April 30 has been postponed.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the Billy T. Cattan Center, will be rescheduled.

For information, call Daniel Barrientos at 361-576-4673, or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.

