It has been a grind to say the least during the last half of June and now July. But there is always hope – hope that July will usher in light winds and the occasional northerly flow that flattens the Gulf and greens every inch of water in our bays.
Around Palacios, boaters anchoring on the Barge and sunken shrimp boat have scored easy limits on live shrimp rigged about four feet under a cork. Reefs off Palacios Point and Hotel Point are holding good trout as well.
East Matagorda Bay has been tough for drifters. Some days they eat Bass Assassins and Lil’ Johns, some day they don’t. But those tossing live shrimp under a Mid-Coast popping cork are catching half limits in off-colored water.
Reefs in the middle of the bay like Long Reef, Three Beacon, Half Moon and Barefoot have produced fair results for waders on live bait. However, there are lots of trout in the ICW and best catches have come around reefs along the north shoreline on the incoming tide. Those big trout are staging in the cooler, deeper water and then following the tide and mullet on the flats.
West Matagorda Bay has cooled off a bit for the lure guys with half-limits of the norm on She Pups and Bass Assassins. Guys tossing live bait while wading are getting their limit but are having to work harder to do it.
Near Freeport, reefs off the ICW have held trout on live shrimp while anchored. Those walking the nearby rocks and tossing a topwater early and late in the day have caught fish tight to the granite.
In Port O’Connor, Guide Lynn Smith said waders around Pass Cavallo have caught early limits on topwaters and soft plastics while wading sand and grass. Protected shorelines like the Cedars and City Slickers have produced as well.
The Rockport game remains the same – topwaters early in waist-deep water then soft plastics later in the morning in chest-deep water. Live bait continues to coax trout for boaters working St. Joe and Traylor islands.
Best action for reds in Port O’Connor has been at the mouths of lakes. Falling tides have been best so work the mouths of those lakes as reds exit as the water drops. The jetty is holding both slot and bull redfish. Work the channel side on the outgoing tide and the beach side on the incoming.
Guide Albert Garrison redfish catches have improved lately with better tides. He has used his Power Pole to anchor on points along the north shoreline of West Matagorda Bay around Twin Island and the Blue Hole.Guide Brett Sweeny has been finding limits while soaking chunks of mullet on mud flats adjacent to channels.
Points and bayous dumping around Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Mad Island Reef have held good reds, too. Boggy Lake just off the ICW near East Matagorda Bay has been good and nearby Lake Austin and the muddy shorelines of Brown Cedar Flats have paid off as well.
Reefs in Bastrop Bayou and Chocolate Bayou are good for reds on live shrimp and finger mullet. San Luis Pass is holding bull redfish on crabs and croakers and the Freeport and Surfside jetties are holding reds on pogies and table shrimp.
In Matagorda, Guide Michael Kubecka said kingfish are everywhere around structure or just trolling. The same hold trout in Freeport for Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters. Many of his fish have been hit sardines within sight of the beach. Those kingfish should be behind shrimpboats later in July as the Gulf of Mexico shrimp season opens back up around July15.
Red snapper are everywhere from Freeport to Port Aransas. Drop a squid or sardine down in 40-80 feet of water and you are probably going to get bit. Many fish have been in the 12-15 pounds range lately.
