Normally, our tides are above this time of year but with low pressure and storms in the Gulf our tides are 2-3 feet above normal. That has trout pushed tight to the shorelines and scattered in back lakes.
Guide Ray Sexton said West Matagorda Bay has been hot for limits of trout over shell while wading. When tides are high he likes to work right against the grass and on top of shell-laden points. Tres Palacios Bay and Coon Island has also paid off with the higher tides.
The jetties along the middle coast has been good for trout on live shrimp and live shad. Some have waded the backside of the jetty with calm winds. So many people forget about the surf and jetty when summer is over but those fish are right there on the next green tide.
In Rockport, the high tides have pushed fish to the shallow flats. Topwaters have coaxed trout to five pounds on Super Flats and tight to the shoreline around St. Joe Island. The flats around Pelican Island have paid off as well.
Drifting East Matagorda Bay continues to produce big trout. Better bites have come on soft plastics like Bass Assassins and MirrOlure Lil Johns. The higher tides have pumped another crop of large Gulf trout over deep shell. Some of these fish are measuring 18 inches, which are a welcome bonus.
Guides Brett Sweeny and Keith Phillips said they have been finding redfish in West Matagorda Bay while fishing with fresh mullet. Schooling fish are beginning to show right along the grass line and that trend should only get better as days get shorting and the thermometer begins to fall.
Higher tides have pushed reds along the Estes Flats in Rockport. Nearby East Flats and Pelican Island in Port Aransas always produces this time of year. Redfish Bay is holding good numbers for kayaker tossing Gulps and DOA Shrimp.
Guide Caleb Rush used topwaters to crush limits of reds in West Bay this week while wading. Guide Lynn Smith in Port O’Connor said redfish are all over the back lakes.
Bull redfish have been found along the beachfront from Surfside to Port O’Connor. All the jetties are players as well. The Surfside, Freeport and Matagorda jetties are holding lots of redfish on cracked blue crabs, mullet and fresh table shrimp. The Port O’Connor and Port Aransas jetty is full of big reds while drifting in front of Bird Island and soaking menhaden, large table shrimp and mullet.
Silver Kings are showing in the Gulf from Sargent to Port O’Connor. There have been some really big schools show up in about 30 feet of water. Those fish should hang around through October.
The Port O’Connor and Port Aransas jetties consistently hold good numbers of poons this time of year. Port Aransas was so popular for tarpon in the 1930’s the town was actually named “Tarpon.” President Frankin D. Roosevelt fished for silver kings there and was said to have landed a five footer.
Best bites have come on shad and live finger mullet but lure-chunkers have rigged curly-tailed jigs on circle hooks and connected with poons.
