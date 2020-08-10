This time of year we love to wade and thankfully a lot of my customers have chosen that route. It’s been a good summer wading sand and grass in West Bay, mud and shell in East Bay and the guts and bars in the surf.
Lately with the bright moon, the best bite has been around sunrise, just as the moon is falling on the horizon. We have been throwing She Pups, Bass Assassins and MirrOlure Soft Dines on the edges of the reefs and drop-offs.
Mid-bay reefs in East Matagorda Bay turned on this week with light winds. She Pups, Bass Assassins and Soft Dines have worked well around Half-Moon, Three Beacon and Long reefs.
Drifters found good fish on live shrimp under a Mid-Coast popping cork around Boiler Bayou, Raymond Shoals, the Oyster Farm and Boggy Cut. Many captains are reported at least on trout over five pounds caught and released every day.
The August surf gave up a few days last week and confirmed what we all thought – there are lots of trout still there. A noisy topwater gets the job done for trout to five pounds on the incoming tide. Waders tossing live finger mullet found good trout as well in the surf. Boat anglers tossed live shrimp under a cork, while artificial guys drifting the Gulf tossed 51 M MirrOlures and Soft Dimes.
Reefs in San Antonio Bay have been hot with light winds. Some are wading with live bait and some are posting up out of the boat on the edges of reefs on finger mullet. Waders closer to Cedar Bayou have found fish in the guts on soft plastics and Corkies.
Tides fell a bit in Rockport and anglers worked on the edge of the ICW on live shrimp and piggy perch. Soft plastics worked along the edges have worked as well and good fish have come in the Shrimp Boat Channel as well.
The jetty at Port Aransas has been good for trout on finger mullet and free-lined shrimp along the rocks. The same holds trout near Freeport at the Surfside and Quintana jetties.
In West Matagorda Bay, guide Brett Sweeny has been producing limits of redfish while anchoring over mud on the incoming tide. Guide Albert Garrison reported good catches of reds along the grass line on the north shoreline. Some reds are beginning to school under birds.
Waders found redfish later in the morning down west on Bass Assassins.
Guide Kendall Kersh said birds have worked over schooling redfish in East Matagorda Bay while wading. Gold spoons and shrimp have worked best. More reds are showing along the shorelines with higher tides. As we get in to September expect more schooling action.
The jetty turned on with good catches of redfish in Matagorda, Freeport, Port O’Connor and Port Aransas. Mullet, piggy perch and large table shrimp have worked along the rocks.
Redfish are showing along the south shoreline of Espiritu Santo Bay on soft plastics. Back lakes in Port O’Connor are giving up redfish on shrimp and small topwaters.
Bull redfish have begun their move to the Gulf for their fall ocean spawn. Beach anglers have tossed crabs and mullet in a rough surf and found good reds. You might even see acres of redfish showing on the surface late in the evening, blowing up wads of menhaden and mullet.
In Matagorda, Capt. Michael Kubecka said kingfish are all over the place from the jetty out to the shrimp boats in 200 feet of water. He is still chasing swordfish and tilefish about 60-80 miles off the coast. Really nice wahoo and dorado were found this week as well.
In Freeport, Guide Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters said his kingfish bite has been good in state waters on sardines. Larger kings have been found in deeper water around Gulf shrimp boats while trolling. He said plenty of Spanish mackerel are hanging with kings as well.
Some kingfish have been showing at the Freeport and Port O’Connor jetties for anglers chasing redfish.
In Port Aransas, great catches of kingfish, amberjack and tuna have been caught overnight trips.
Tarpon have been showing along the beach near Port O’Connor and Matagorda with several in the 150-plus class caught and released.
