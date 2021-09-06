Though it may be blistering hot, doves, teal, redfish and light north breezes are showing the first signs of fall.
The reefs in East Bay have been players for a month and with shrimp migrating through the bay, waders working mid-bay reefs have enjoyed excellent result on She Pups and Bass Assassins on the edges of the reefs for big trout.
The great thing about East Bay is you don’t have to wade to find big trout. Sure, you need good weather for water clarity, but half of the big trout released by my clients come from drifting over deep shell. There are very few locales on the Texas coast that can make that boast.
If this year holds true to form, expect to see scattered bird action. Last year the bird action began in early October and continued through early December. There’s no reason not to expect the same since we are seeing shrimp begin to flood the shorelines and our bait-shrimpers have had little problem keeping healthy bait supplies in tanks.
West Matagorda Bay has been good while wading for trout along the south shoreline. Those tossing topwaters have found bigger trout along the grass line with high tides. Half-Moon Reef, Coon Island Reef and reefs in Turtle Bay have been good on live shrimp under a popping cork.
Rockport waders have found large trout on Corkies and topwaters in the guts around Carlos and Mesquite bays. Most of the fish are hanging around reefs and in sand and grass potholes.
In Port O’Connor, the reefs in San Antonio Bay have been hot with calm winds. Waders and boaters have both found fish on the edges of the reefs on live bait and soft plastics.
Freeport anglers have found steady catches around the jetties while tossing live shrimp. Lots of sand trout have been found as well. Reefs in Bastrop Bay have paid off as well with higher tides.
Higher tides this month will be a boon for redfish. Again, there are lots of shrimp in the back lakes and marshes and many will target those fish with small topwaters and live shrimp under a Mid-Coast cork. Cutoff Flats, Zipperan Bayou, Shell Island and Twin Island are all players in West Bay.
As those fish begin to move in to the bays they will be found on the grassy shorelines on both the north and south side. Most will toss a shrimp right against the edge of the grass and most will troll down the shorelines small topwaters like She Pups and She Dogs.
Some of the largest redfish will be found in the middle of East Bay under birds. When things are really firing off in the fall there will be 10-20 groups working in the bay. One will have solid trout beneath; the other will be all redfish. Many times when terns are circling it is a sure sign of redfish.
Waders along the south shoreline of West Bay will work the points of shell with Purple Demon Lil’ Johns and Bass Assassins. If you want both redfish and black drum take a bucket of live shrimp and work the points with a cork. There will be plenty of both in October.
In Rockport, the back lakes like Allyn’s Bight and the marshes of San Joe Island are holding lots of redfish. The Estes Flats are good while drifting while small topwaters and imitation shrimp tipped with Fish Bites.
All the jetties in Texas are players right now. Mullet, crabs and shrimp have been the ticket and you just never know if the next cast will be an oversized bull or a slot bronze back.
It has been a bumpy Gulf of Mexico for the past week with tropical storms and low pressure building storms throughout the day.
Guide Michael Kubecka said amberjack have been good in 150 feet and deeper around wrecks. Cut off rigs have been another good spots for AJs and grouper.
He said fishing around shrimpboats continue to be good for cobia, blackfin tuna and kingfish.
Grass lines are beginning to and there are lots of dorado mixed with cobia.
Billfish action has improved lately on the breaks and hilltops and there have been lots of tilefish and barrelfish while dropping along the canyons.
