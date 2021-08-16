Summer finally arrived just in time for NFL training camps and college and high school practices. Anglers have adopted the same early morning and late afternoon rituals.
The areas around Pass Cavallo have been good with tide-running trout entering and exiting the pass with the current. Soft plastics like MirrOlure Provokers and Bass Assassins have worked well, along with glow/chartreuse Purple Demon Lil’ Johns.
Guide Lynn Smith said he has been heading along the southern reaches of San Antonio Bay and fooling trout in the sand and grass guts on small topwaters and roach-colored soft plastics. Those wading with Soft Dines have done well and boaters have been posting up on the edges of reefs with live shrimp.
In Palacios, guide Ray Sexton said he has had to work harder for trout on windy days while wading the south shoreline. The early morning incoming tide has been best and he said many of his fish have been caught well before sunrise.
Nearby Coon Island improved with higher tides as boaters tossing live shrimp found solid trout. Half-Moon Reef was on fire for trout on live shrimp. Those soft plastics on the edges of the rocks scored good catches. The same pattern is holding around the wells and at the sunken shrimp boat.
East Matagorda Bay has given up good catches of trout while wading or out of the boat. Those mid-bay reefs hold trout all year, but especially in the heat of the summer with a green tide. This summer has yielded lots of trout over five pounds and many conservation-minded anglers are gently releasing the fish. However, some are not. Please respect our resource and our big trout stocks and take care of the population.
The Rockport plug and soft plastic bite has been tough at times, especially after sunrise. Weak tides last week had a lot to do with the slow bite, but better tides associated with the full moon should encourage trout to eat mullet imitations a little bit better. Live-baiters are using piggy perch and shrimp along sand and grass adjacent to deep channels.
August is normally a tough month to find redfish consistently in the shallows. That is, when low tides and boiling water persists. Pump a little more water in the bays and temperatures cool a couple of degrees and those flats with six inches of water now have close to two feet of water. More room to work.
That’s what happened this week and our redfish catches picked up significantly. Guide Michael Rolf said redfish were good along the north shoreline of West Bay while reds and bonus black drum are good while working reefs on the incoming tide.
Waders along the east end of East Matagorda Bay found redfish while wading around Brown Cedar Flats, Bird Island and Catch-All. There are always bruiser redfish around the Log while drifting with high tides and Lake Austin is holding good redfish on cracked blue crabs.
The federal red snapper season ended Aug. 5, but snapper fishing in Texas waters remain open. The forecast calls for seas in the 1 to 2 feet range which is perfect to drop in on a wreck or rock.
Chunks of squid, sardines or Russell Lures worked well in state waters. Better fish pushing 20 pounds came in 80 to 100 off the coast of Freeport and Matagorda. In 25 to 40 feet of water lots of 10 to 12 pounds have been found from 8 to 15 miles out.
Kingfish continue to hangout behind shrimp boats and any other structure.
Wahoo and dorado are on the weedlines and good in about 200 feet of water.
Keep practicing sound conservation and leave more than you take from our Texas bays and estuaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.