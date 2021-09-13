Every new tide of fall ushers in fresh recruits of speckled trout.
West Matagorda Bay has been hot for trout over shell while wading. Good numbers of trout have been found around Palacios on a north wind around Tres Palacios Bay and the backside of Oyster Lake.
Port O’Connor catches picked up this week according the Lynn Smith. Trout have been willing to eat a topwaters. Good stringers have come from around the Cedars and City Slickers on She Dogs and Berkley J-Walkers.
The nearby jetty area has been good for trout on live shrimp. Some have waded the backside of the jetty with calm winds. Scattered trout have come from the Surfside and Freeport jetty on MirrOlures and live shrimp.
High tides in Rockport have put more trout on the shorelines. Low pressure in the Gulf has caused a good bite on topwaters and Corkies. Spots like Super Flats and Allyn’s Bight have held good trout over sand and grass.
East Matagorda Bay has been green with light September winds and trout have been where they have always been over shell in five to six feet. Topwaters have worked on the mid-bay reefs and expect bird action to pick up this month.
Waders have found good redfish in West Matagorda Bay while wading the south shoreline with live shrimp and Bass Assassins while casting to points of shell.
Bull redfish have been found along the beachfront from Surfside to Port O’Connor. All the jetties are players as well. The Surfside, Freeport and Matagorda jetties are holding lots of redfish on cracked blue crabs, mullet and fresh table shrimp. The Port O’Connor jetty is full of big reds while drifting in front of Bird Island and soaking menhaden, large table shrimp and mullet on the moving tide.
As always, this time of year encourages slot-sized redfish to school in bunches of two dozen or more along the grass line. Spots like Shell Island, Twin Island, Cut Off Flats and Zipperan Bayou in Matagorda are good spots. Mud Lake and Crab Lake are players along the shoreline with live shrimp.
When the wind blows stiff from the south many boaters have worked the points and sloughs with live shrimp fished right along the grass line.
Never discount the Port Aransas jetty for good catches of reds. High tides have made the flats near Pelican Island and East Flats players as well.
It seems the high tides have pushed a lot of large Gulf trout in East Matagorda Bay.
Spots like Boiler Bayou, Don’s Pipeline and Alice are holding good numbers of Gulf trout. Best baits are live shrimp under a popping cork. Good numbers can be found along the beachfront on fresh dead shrimp or plum plastics.
Tarpon continue to be found along the beachfront, especially in Port O’Connor. Anglers drifting menhaden, large live shrimp, finger mullet or deep-diving swim baits have found five to 10 fish on a good day.
Large schools have been rolling around the Port O jetty in 60 to 70 feet of water. Most are spotting the rolling fish and trolling ahead of the school and offering bait in front of their noses as they pass by.
Guys throwing jigs have rigged them on circle hooks and mimicked what many call a Coon-Pop.
A cold front forecasted this week should lay the Gulf down to less than two feet and make it easier to get off the beach and chase these magnificent fish. Expect good numbers of tarpon along the middle coast through October.
