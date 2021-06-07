We briefly saw our first taste of the surf this week and as expected there are good speckled trout roaming the first gut. There are a ton of huge white shrimp, like 4-6 count shrimp, along the beach and those big trout are following the huge prawns and gorging.
Early morning was the best as winds increased as the morning progressed and made for a bumpy and bouncy drift over shallow bars. That’s when we headed to the jetty and tucked behind the rocks and tossed live shrimp rigged about 3 feet under a Mid Coast popping cork.
In Surfside and Freeport, guide Mike Segall found trout to six pounds in the surf on croakers and live shrimp. The same held true for Port O’Connor with easy limits coming on croakers and topwaters.
Guide Lynn Smith said he enjoyed a steady bite of trout to 24 inches on topwaters and plastics in Port O this week. He has been working back lakes on the hard incoming tide as tide-running trout flood through Pass Cavallo and turn the corner and trickle to the back lakes.
East Matagorda Bay greened this week and some of the largest trout of the year were found. Wading mid-bay reefs also paid off for trout to five pounds on MirrOlure Soft Dines.
Not to be outdone is West Matagorda Bay. Light winds have allowed us to fish Half Moon Reef for good catches of trout.
Waders continue to find better trout on the south shoreline of West Matagorda on Bass Assassins and MirrOlure Provokers.
In Rockport, topwaters and Texas Custom Corkies have scored over sand and grass on the incoming tide around Mud Island and Super Flats. East Flats has held fish when wads of mullet move over the shallows.
Fish just about any reef on an incoming tide and chances are it has black drum all over it. Lots of drum were found this week at Shell Island, Twin Island, Oyster Lake and Mad Island in West Matagorda Bay. Live shrimp under a Mid Coast cork with about a foot of leader has been the ticket in 18 inches to 3 feet of water.
The Palacios area has held trout around Coon Island and small reefs in Tres Palacios and Turtle bays. Nearby Half Moon reef has been a boon for trout but black drum have moved through there daily on the incoming tide.
Reefs in Bastrop and Chocolate bays are holding limits of trout as well. The key has been to catch it on the hard incoming tide and work the points and dropoffs.
Our tides have been switching early in the morning and barreling in throughout the day. That has made the grassy shoreline on the north end of West Matagorda prime for redfish. Spots like Cut Off Flats and the Blue Hole have held good reds as well.
As always, there are plenty of reds to be found at all the jetties along the middle coast. With lots of big white shrimp along the beach, a fresh dead large Gulf shrimp is gobbled up by bull redfish much like we gobble them up wrapped in bacon or golden fried with tartar sauce.
Tranquil seas arrived just in time for the opening the federal red snapper season. Offshore anglers took advantage with easy catches of snapper to 20 pounds on squid and sardines.
Not to be outdone were solid catches of kingfish while trolling around rigs.
There have been a lot of fish caught along the Garmin Middle Coast Region in June. Please practice good stewardship of our bays and oceans and protect our speckled trout fishery.
