Folks frequent the upper and middle coastlines this time of year for our beaches, sunshine and easy-access fishing. Phil the groundhog said spring is showing up early in 2020. I like it.
Indeed, our winters are mild and our February’s resemble most May’s in the North. We often fish morning and afternoons to accommodate anglers with work schedules and sometimes just to let the water warm a bit.
I split time in East and West Matagorda bays in February\March. Most of my drifting trips will be in East Bay over deep shell with the same baits. Live shrimp are deadly in spots like Lake Austin, Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Boggy. Redfish are usually everywhere. We can make long drifts or anchor on reefs. Tides are traditionally above low right now but by March currents are high so there are plenty of places to get out of the wind if spring holds true to form.
Redfish are not the only drum in abundance in early spring. Juvenile black drum, the eating kind, frequent reefs in West Matagorda Bay. Twin Islands, Shell Island and Oyster Lake are all proven drum haunts in March. Live shrimp under a popping cork is the best bet, but dead shrimp will work, too.
The jetty is a great spot to intercept big reds and drum for Spring Breakers. There are some folks who do nothing but target large sheepshead against the rocks with live shrimp.
Over-sized black drum, those over 30 inches, are the spawners and are only catch-and-release, but that doesn’t mean they are any less fun to catch. Big black bruisers frequent the channel and jetty leading to the Gulf and a cracked blue crab or mullet gets eaten quick.
If our mild winter persists, look for water temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s; and, if you like throwing topwaters, those big tides push big fish on the shorelines.
I love to wade the guts and bayous with Soft-Dines, Bass Assassins and Down South Lures.
If a late-season cold front blows through and drops tides, move to the mouths of lakes. The water and bait will be pouring out of the back lakes and the fish ride with the tide and bait. Camp out and wait for the redfish to come through.
Waders seeking big trout most certainly work the east end of East Matagorda Bay. Brown Cedar Flats, Half Moon Reef and Catch-All Basin have soft mud bottoms that hold heavy trout in the spring. Flats adjacent to the ICW on the north shoreline are players as well. Big trout slide in to the deep of the channel on low tide, then creep on the flats on the incoming. Hangout there long enough and you meet one or two of Matagorda's finest.
Wading is not the only way to catch a lunker trout. Some of the best fish in Matagorda in 2019-2020 have come from deep shell in 4-5 feet of water.
Anyone, even rookies, have a shot at a trout of a lifetime.
That’s what makes the Texas coast so special.
