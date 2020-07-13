It’s hot. With “feel-like” temperatures in the upper 100s, it has been an early to fish early to the dock pattern to beat the heat.
Middle coast anglers banged full boxes of trout last week while wading and drifting. Multiple 7 - to 8-pound trout have been released while drifting in East Matagorda Bay. It the same old dance – find a pile of shell in five feet of water and soak a shrimp and wait for the cork to get dunked.
Raymond Shoals, Pipeline, Log and Tripod areas have produced like always. Waders have released the same size trout while working mid-bay reefs like Half Moon, Three Beacon and Drull’s Lump. The key has been to leave well before sunrise and make your first cast before the first sign of dawn.
Port O’Connor has been just as hot. Deep reefs in San Antonio Bay, much like East Matagorda Bay, are holding trout along the edges. There are hundreds of reefs in the middle of the bay and many captains hop from reef to reef. Several have said it hasn’t taken many hops because many morning one reef holds a limit of trout on live shrimp or croakers.
Waders have enjoyed wading for limits on multiple days while fishing the incoming tide around Pass Cavallo on Down South Lures. Lots of fish being caught on topwaters as well for those will to grind with dog-walkers.
West Matagorda Bay remains steady. The grass beds are holding good trout on the incoming tide on SkitterWalks, Bass Assassins, Down South Lures and MirrOlure Soft Dines. Again, it’s an early bite, so get out early. Those tossing live croakers have had their limit many days before the sun comes up. Light winds have allowed boaters to work deep reefs where limits of trout have come on live shrimp and soft plastics. Many are hitting the reefs early for trout then jumping out along the channel after the sun gets high enough to target tripletail around bouys and wells.
Freeport action has been best around the rocks on live shrimp under a cork. The edges of reefs in the back of Bastrop Bay have been good on live shrimp.
In Rockport, Bass Assassins rigged on Texas Custom Jigs have been the go-to over sand and grass in Aransas Bay. Spots like Mud Island and Allyn’s Bight have been good along the dropoff. Live-baiters working the edges of the channel with live shrimp have caught good numbers as well.
Redfish action improved this week with the hot temperatures. Tides are about 1-2 feet below normal and water is boiling in the shallows with some readings almost 90 degrees. Lots of slot-sized reds have pulled off the shorelines and found refuge in the middle of East Matagorda Bay. The pattern has been to look for slicks and then drift behind the oily sheen. When you get in to a big herd, Power-Pole down and work the area. There have many days when all three rods are hooked up at the same time.
There are loads of slot-sized reds at the Matagorda jetty. Last week after working the surf for trout we came to the jetty and found redfish on just about every cast. Some ate live shrimp but most wanted Carolina-rigged pogies whole or cut up in chunks. This time of year there are wads and wads of big menhaden coming ashore from the Gulf and all those redfish follow right behind with the tide.
The same scenario is playing out at the Freeport, Surfside and Port O’Connor jetty. Don’t be surprised if a big trout eats a pogey as well. Those jetty and surf trout and redfish often run together and vie for the same meal.
A bonus fish we get this time of the year is Gulf trout. They are hearty fighters and excellent tablefare with their white meat. A large Gulf trout is two pounds, but don’t be surprised by a three-pounder.
They bite best on live shrimp, MirrOlure Lil’ Johns and glow soft plastics. We have been finding them in about five feet of water in East Matagorda Bay over mud and shell; and, when you find lots of sandies and Gulf trout in East Bay, the big trout are normally with them because they love to eat the 10-12 inchers.
Guide Michael Kubecka said weedlines have produced lots of bull dorado while trolling rigged ballyhoo and deep-diving baits. Lots of little chicken dolphin along the weeds as well. Still lots of tripletail under anything that is floating. Keep a light rod rigged with a shrimp, Gulp or squid and be ready to feed it.
He said daytime swordfish have been good along the hilltops with strip baits and rigged squid. Kingfish are good behind shrimp boats and while trolling rigs. Red snapper action has been so good it has gotten boring at times.
I hate to use the word, boring, but there are so, so many red snapper in the Gulf and double-digit fish have been the norm. Most captains are not getting excited unless they find a pile of snapper in the 20-pound range.
