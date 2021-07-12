Texas has been dealing with a lot of rainfall over the past 10 days, but most middle coast bays have been coughing up good catches between storms.
Waders in Port O’Connor and Matagorda have thrown topwaters early on the incoming tide, have switched to 51M MirrOlures, Soft Dines and Bass Assassins later in the day.
Several captains reported multiple 7-8 pound trout this week while wading reefs in East Matagorda Bay. Guides found trout to 30 inches (released) on topwaters and soft plastics.
West Matagorda Bay continues to produce. Sand and grass flats closer to the Port O’Connor jetty and Pass Cavallo saw similar results on She Pups and Lil’ Johns.
Port O’Connor anglers have been enjoying consistent catches over mid-bay reefs in San Antonio Bay. Guide Lynn Smith said he enjoyed a great topwater bite early in the morning over sand and rafts of mullet. Later in the day he has been throwing Chicken on a Chain Bass Assassins in about belly to chest deep water.
Freeport and Surfside anglers have been working the surf and jetties with live shrimp for trout. Pluggers have tossed MirrOlures, Bass Assassins and Lil’ Johns.
Rockport anglers have been working sand and grass potholes with topwaters early in the day. The surf around Port Aransas has been hot on She Pups and MirrOlures and on Lil’ Johns under a popping cork.
July normally presents low tides for redfish; however, with all the low pressure in the Gulf, tides have been swollen. Back lakes have been a player, so have shorelines in the marsh.
The jetty is the other consistent redfish player in July. Most of the fish are near the bottom and best on live baits like finger mullet and large table shrimp. The Gulf shrimp season reopened July 15 and there are lots of jumbo white shrimp tight to the beach and those same shrimp ride the incoming tide through the jetty and those redfish wait to gobble them up.
In Freeport and Surfside, lots of bull redfish are just off the beach in 20-30 feet of water. Don’t be surprised if you run in to a tarpon out there. Silver kings are beginning to show regularly a few miles off the beach.
Guide Michael Kubecka said wahoo and dorado are all over weed lines from 200 feet of water and deeper out of Matagorda. Wahoo are eating rigged ballyhoo and deep-diving crankbaits.
Weed lines over the hilltops are holding billfish. Nighttime swordfish action has been productive about 80 miles out. All the wrecks and rigs are covered in red snapper.
Out of Freeport, Guide Mike Segall said kingfish are excellent around rigs and structure on slow-trolled sardines. Red snapper are everywhere, he said, and there are bonus mangrove snapper mixed with red snapper on sardines.
Please continue to be good stewards of our bays and oceans and give back more than you take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.