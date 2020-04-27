Stiff southerly breezes have pumped up our tides and pushed trout tighter to the shorelines for waders casting to reefs and working sand and grass pockets.In Palacios, guide Ray Sexton said the trout bite on shrimp has been excellent while wading. He has worked the south shoreline of West Matagorda Bay most days and concentrated wading the flats with high tides. He said most of the trout have been hanging about 40-50 yards off the shoreline.
In Matagorda, guide Michael Rolf has been drifting with live shrimp and catching limits. High tides has him tight to shorelines with shell while making long floats around slicks and flipping mullet for trout to five pounds.
In Port O’Connor, guide Lynn Smith said he has been doing great on protected shorelines for solid trout in the 18-24 inch class. Most of the fish have come on live bait, but plastics have produced as well. Smith said the topwater bite has picked up with water temps hanging around 75 degrees.
Around Freeport, Bastrop and Christmas bays have fish all over the reefs. Best bet has been on live shrimp casted off the edge of the reefs. Along with the trout there are black drum and small redfish.
That same pattern has been good around Palacios and Matagorda. Crab Lake, Oyster Lake and Coon Island is holding redfish on live shrimp and mullet. Tides are really high and most of the fish are right on top of the shell.
Rockport anglers have found fish around Super Flats on small topwaters worked over sand and grass. Corkies and MirrOlure Soft Dines have worked as well.
There are lots of shrimp in our bays. Our bait shrimpers are having no problem keeping tanks full at the bait camps. When that is the case, fishing normally turns on.Waders have found redfish tight to the grass with bloated tides. Smaller shrimp hide in the grass with high tides and reds literally root them out with their nose. If you see a shrimp hopping in the grass there is a good chance a redfish sparked the reaction.
The best bet for reds continues to be along the beach. Slot sized reds have been caught in the first gut and bull reds are good on the deep side of the second sand bar and off the tip of the Matagorda jetty.
The Surfside and Port O’Connor jetties are holding big bull reds, too. Some are using cracked blue crabs and some are free-lining big Gulf shrimp or Carolina-rigging large table shrimp.
In Freeport, Guide Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters said red snapper are really good in state waters. Sardines and shad dropped in 35-40 feet of water has been best. Lots of sharks as well.
In Matagorda, guide Michael Kubecka said ling and amberjacks are showing.
Red snapper are good in state waters with most of the fish in the 10-15 pounds range.
He said he has seen schools of bull redfish and sharks near the beach and cobia and kingfish are in full swing with Gulf water temperatures nearing 80 degrees.
