Tides remain the highest I can remember without a named tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The wind has blown in excess of 20 knots for as long as I can remember for late spring.
Sure, the conditions limit where you can comfortable fish, but the high tides at least give you a chance to hide in marshes and protected marshes. Still, fishing remains productive despite the gales.
In Port O’Connor, the topwater bite has been good early over sand and grass. Back lake areas are holding good numbers of trout on soft plastics and scented baits under corks. The south shoreline around the jetty has been good around sand and grass.
Seadrift anglers have worked the reefs in San Antonio Bay with live shrimp. A mixture of mud, shell and grass has been even better along the south shoreline with the stiff winds.
In West Matagorda Bay, guide Ray Sexton has been enjoying limits of trout while wading. Sand and grass humps are holding lots of little minnows and shrimp and being about to work the moon and tide has led to good catches.
In East Matagorda Bay, lots of big trout have been caught and released while drifting. Wind has been a factor, but the above normal tides have ushered in streaky green water on the east end and the fish have been hanging on the color change.
In Rockport, guide Rhett Price says trout fishing is good on artificials along the shorelines. Slow-sinking plugs like Corkies and Soft-Dines have been good right over the grass line. Trout action has been even faster while using live croakers along windward shorelines in 2-4 feet of water.
Bastrop and Chocolate bays around Freeport and Surfside have been good for trout on live shrimp over reefs. Rocks around the harbor have been holding good trout as well.
Most captains continue to do a great job protecting our bays by limiting trout harvest while many have practiced catch and release this spring.
With tides almost three feet above normal, redfish have been on the menu for most captains. Guide Brett Sweeny said back lakes off the ICW have been holding good numbers on mullet. Points holding shell on the south shoreline have been holding lots of reds on live shrimp.
In Port O, wading back lakes with gold spoons and small topwaters has paid off for reds. Drifting those back lakes with live shrimp has worked too. All the back-lake game is driven by water levels and often best on the incoming tide or at the mouths of the lakes on the outgoing.
Near Palacios, best catches of redfish have come on windy days along windblown shorelines while wading. The stirred-up, off-colored water actually gets reds going since mullet, shrimp and shad are pushed by the current against the shoreline.
Rockport anglers have been finding redfish scattered with trout. Those anchoring along the edges of flats have caught reds on cut shad or skip jacks. The Estes Flats has been good lately with strong morning tides and so has the East Flats near Port Aransas while drifting with gold spoons.
It’s hard to talk about anything but red snapper since the season opens June 1. It should be quite easy to find snapper if winds subside and allow some of the smaller boats to venture offshore.
Kingfish are just about everywhere, according to Michael Kubecka. The jetty out to 200 feet of water is holding kings while drifting ribbon eels and trolling divers.
Cobia continue to impress around rigs or any other shady structure. Lots of ling have followed red snapper to the surface around wrecks and captains have had a rod ready to pitch to a fat ling when it appears.
Please enjoy yourself on the water this Memorial Day Weekend and be mindful of others while treating our bays and estuaries like the upmost respect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.