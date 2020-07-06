While July normally affords some of the lowest tides of the year, a switch to southeast winds late last week has kept tides at about normal levels. That’s good news — the more water in our bays the more real estate we have to fish.
We are still waiting on the surf to get right. June was a bluster, so hopefully July will calm and give us green tides on the beach. Shrimpers tell us there are lots of white shrimp on the beach and that crop of crustaceans have a large following of speckled trout. Last summer we saw some of the best surf action in over a decade as large trout were busting 4-6 count shrimp in the first gut.
West Matagorda Bay grass beds continue to impress. Normally, it gets stale from time to time in July, but the past two years have been money. It’s all dependent on the tides and the incoming tide has been strong in the morning.
Guide Tommy Alexander caught and released trout to six pounds while drifting in East Matagorda Bay. The switch to southeast winds lowered the barometer and greened the water and allowed captains to fish prime deep water shell in about five feet of water.
The reefs in the middle of the bay have been wadable as well. We haven’t seen many calm enough days this summer to wade Drull’s Lump, Half Moon Reef, Long Reef and 3 Beacon Reef, so there are plenty of fish waiting right off the dropoff to bang She Dogs, Bass Assassins, or MirrOlure Soft Dines.
In Freeport, trout are best around rocks and the channel on free-lined live shrimp. There have been flounder in the same locales along with mangrove snapper.
In Port O’Connor, guide Lynn Smith said the back lakes have held good trout on Bass Assassins. Flats around Pass Cavallo and the South Pass Area are holding trout on 5-inch Bass Assassins Saltwater Shads in Fried Chicken and Magic Grass. The best option for boat anglers have been live shrimp on the edges of reefs in San Antonio Bay.
Guide Rhett Price in Rockport said the outside grass beds on Traylor Island continue to pay off for waders on topwaters and soft plastics. Jetty action is Port Aransas has been good with live shrimp under a popping cork.
Capt. Lynn Smith said Port O’Connor redfish have begun to show in better numbers in the back water areas like Shoalwater Bay, the Lagoon and the maze of back lakes of Matagorda Island. His best baits have been the smaller Bass Assassins Sea Shad swim baits.
Around Matagorda, redfish guides have had to move around a lot to find a good box of reds. It has been the “one here, one there” game; however, since the wind has switched to the southeast more water has been pumped in to the bay making for better fishing off the points of the south shoreline of West Matagorda Bay. Live shrimp and mullet have worked best. Waders have found scattered redfish later in the morning after they have caught their trout.
Around Freeport, the jetty area has been the best bet for reds. Carolina-rigged finger mullet and pogies have worked on the moving tide. Surf anglers have found redfish in the first gut early in the morning since incoming tides have peaked just after sunrise.
Out of Freeport, kingfish and red snapper are good around the rigs on sardines about 25 miles out. Most of the snapper continue to run in the 10-18 pound range. We have some really big red snapper in Texas.
In Matagorda, Guide Michael Kubecka said red snapper have been unreal in about 50 feet of water. Fishing wrecks with sardines or squid have worked well.
Cobia have been found on the weed lines and Kubecka sais there are tons of kingfish all over the Gulf.
