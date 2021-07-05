While July normally affords some of the lowest tides of the year, a switch to southeast winds late last week has kept tides at about normal levels.
That’s good news. The more water in our bays the more real estate we have to fish.
Guide Glenn Ging caught and released trout to 29 inches while drifting in East Matagorda Bay. The switch to southeast winds lowered the barometer and greened the water and allowed captains to fish prime deep water shell in about five feet of water.
The reefs in the middle of the bay have been wadable as well. We haven’t seen many calm enough days this summer to wade Drull’s Lump, Half Moon Reef, Long Reef and 3 Beacon Reef, so there are plenty of fish waiting right off the dropoff to bang a Super Spook Jr., SkitterWalk, Bass Assassin, Down South Lure or MirrOlure Soft Dines.
West Matagorda Bay grass beds continue to produce good catches of trout. It’s all dependent on the tides and the incoming tide has been strong in the morning.
MirrOlure Lil’ Johns and Soft Dines and Slammin’ Chicken Bass Assassins have been getting thumped on the outer bars.
In Freeport, trout are best around rocks and the channel on free-lined live shrimp. There have been flounder in the same locales along with mangrove snapper.
In Port O’Connor, spots like Noon Day Bar, the Hump and the South Pass Area are holding trout on 5-inch Bass Assassins Saltwater Shads in Fried Chicken and Magic Grass. The best option for boat anglers has been shrimp or mullet.
Many captains have said that fishing for trout has improved but most remain vigilant in releasing more than they keep.
In Port O’Connor, redfish have begun to show in better numbers in the back water areas like Shoalwater Bay, the Lagoon and the maze of back lakes of Matagorda Island. Best baits have been the smaller Bass Assassins Sea Shad swim baits.
Around Matagorda, guides Brett Sweeny and Tom Brown have had to move around a lot to find a good box of reds. It has been the “one here, one there” game; however, since the wind has switched to the southeast more water has been pumped in to the bay making for better fishing off the points of the south shoreline of West Matagorda Bay. Live shrimp and mullet have worked best. Waders have found scattered redfish later in the morning after they have caught their trout.
Around Freeport, the jetty area has been the best bet for reds. Carolina-rigged finger mullet and pogies have worked on the moving tide. Surf anglers have found redfish in the first gut early in the morning with incoming tides peaking just after sunrise.
Guide Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters said there are a lot of bull redfish just off the beach in 35 feet of water on sardines. Lots of gafftops and sharks with the reds as well.
Out of Freeport, kingfish and red snapper are good around the rigs on sardines about 25 miles out. Most of the snapper continue to run in the 10-18 pound range.
In Matagorda, it was calm enough the past weekend for many bay boats to venture to the Gulf and grab a quick limits of huge snapper.
Cobia have been found on the weed lines and there are tons of kingfish all over the Gulf.
Captains have reported there are lots of good rips along the breaks and hilltops that are holding good numbers of billfish.
Keep practicing sound conservation and please release more than you keep.
