It just keeps getting hotter and hotter. June has felt like July.
Wading has been the best way to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along West Matagorda Bay has held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Live croakers have afforded a more consistent bite, which is normally the case this time of year.
The east end of East Matagorda Bay has coughed up some good trout. It’s a muddy wade on the east end of the bay, but that mud is a few degrees cooler in the heat of the summer and trout like it. Tides pumped up this week with the low pressure system in Gulf. That’s the water we have been waiting on for the past three months.
Floating across shell in East Bay is always a good plan with light winds and green water. You have legitimate shot to catch a 30-incher every time you make a cast. I lost probably the largest fish I have ever hooked in East Bay last week. I couldn’t turn the fish and she made a lap under the boat and threw the hook. The next cast I caught a seven-pounder on a MirrOlure Lil’ John.
In Port O’Connor the topwater bite has been good, but live bait has been the best bet with the heat. Waders are working flats next to Pass Cavallo where the best tidal flow occurs. Sand and grass flats in San Antonio and Espiritu Santo bays are holding good trout, too. Fish slicking on the shorelines has helped waders locate schools of trout.
The Rockport and Port Aransas game continues to be working the sand and grass shorelines with She Dogs and Bass Assassins. I have caught a lot of fish in my life on Bass Assassins, but best baits for Assassins in Rockport have been Chicken on a Chain, Fried Chicken and Slammin’ Chicken.
Guide Lynn Smith of Port O’Connor said hfe has had a hard time finding slot-sized keeper redfish. He said most of the reds he has been catching while wading in the bay have been bull redfish that mangle topwaters treble hooks and burn light-tackle drags.
Lots of bull redfish are being caught at the Port O jetty on finger mullet and crabs while drifting baits in 35 feet of water around Bird Island. The same holds true at the Freeport and Surfside jetty.
Matagorda tides dropped a bit with southwesterly flow, pushing redfish off the shorelines. Tides will gradually drop as we inch closer to July and that sends loads of redfish to the deep shell of East Matagorda Bay. You can find them behind slicks as these large schools of reds gorge menhaden, ballyhoo, ribbonfish and finger mullet and leave an oily sheen behind.
In West Matagorda Bay, the north shoreline has held good schools of redfish as small brown shrimp pour out of the marsh and flood the grassy shorelines. Many of the fish have been in the 6-9 pound range and best on a live shrimp under a Mid-Coast popping cork.
It has been rough at times on the big pond, but in Freeport, anglers has had nice snapper to 18 pounds over wrecks and structure on sardines. The Matagorda and Port O’Connor game has been the same, but rough waters have kept many anglers pinned to the dock.
There are still a lot of kingfish being caught within four miles of the beach over reefs on divers and sardines. The boys in Port Aransas are getting their kings pretty easy on ballyhoo and sardines.
When it has been too rough, many captains are working close to the jetty for lots of sharks and a few kings. Late in the afternoon tarpon have been showing along the rocks in Port O’Connor.
Keep drinking lots of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.