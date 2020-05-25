It’s almost June and June is probably my favorite summer month.
June kicks of our fishing in the surf. Texas coastal anglers live for summer surf fishing. When the Gulf is right and green tides creep to the beach, an armada of boats and 4x4 trucks hit the beach armed with plugs and plastics. It always seems like the bigger surf trout of the summer are caught in June.
We look forward to calm days in June because we love wading mid-bay reefs in East Matagorda Bay. Spots like Drull’s Lump, Three Beacon Reef, Long Reef, Barefoot Reef and Halfmoon Reef are all players with topwaters, Bass Assassins, and MirrOlure Lil’ Johns.
Traditionally, this month has good morning incoming tides which usher fish over sand and grass flats in West Matagorda Bay. We look for slicks and slide in behind the slicks and wade through the fish.
Spots like The Hump and The Cedars in Port O’Connor are my favorite haunts this month. It’s a long 32-mile run from Matagorda Harbor but the long boat ride is worth the reward with some of the best topwater action I have experienced in the past two decades.
For those who choose to stay in the boat those same deep reefs which drift every month out of the year will hold fish in June. The bait of choice is live shrimp under a Mid-Coast popping cork. In fact, live shrimp while drifting outfishes all other baits 10:1.
Halfmoon Reef in West Matagorda Bay has been on fire when the wind allows. The 54-acre project built by the Nature Conservancy is a trout magnet. It’s like fishing a 6-7 foot underwater jetty. I can’t tell you how many days I have caught limits in less than an hour. The key is fishing it on a day with 5-10 knot winds.
Rockport anglers have found good trout while wading around Super Flats and Allyn’s Bight on small topwaters and Bass Assassins. East Flats around Port Aransas has been good on the incoming tide on the sand and grass undulations.
A lot of anglers switch gears and chase redfish during periods of high winds since most back lakes are protected from the wind and hold reds yearround.
There were also a lot of undersized redfish caught in the Diversion Channel and the Colorado River while drifting the banks and tossing along the dropoff with live shrimp.
In Freeport, the Surfside and Quintana jetties continues to hold both slot and bull redfish on mullet, crabs and shrimp. Reefs in Bastrop and Chocolate Bays have seen a mix of rat reds and keepers.
Port O’Connor reds are best at the jetty and while drifting flats off Saluria Bayou and other deep channels adjacent to shallow flats. Guide Lynn Smith said he has been making long drifts and tossing topwaters for slot reds.
It’s has been a tough bite for reds on most days. Many captains have been left scratching their heads trying to figure the pattern these days.
Red snapper action in federal waters opens June 1. There are some large concentrations of snapper in 40 feet of water over structure. Don’t be surprised to see multiple 20-plus pounders hit the dock.
Tarpon are beginning to show just off the coast of Port O’Connor. More poons will appear as the summer progresses.
