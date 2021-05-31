We are so happy June has arrived and with it lighter winds and a summer fishing pattern.
East Matagorda Bay turned on this week. Lots of big trout were caught and released while wading and drifting. We haven’t been able to really fish East Matagorda in about three weeks due to stiff winds, but like always, when the winds calm and waters green, those big trout are right there where they ought to be.
In Port O’Connor, guide Lynn Smith said he has hammered trout on chicken on a chain Bass Assassins. He said the harder the wind has blown the better the fish. Most of the trout have been in the 19-20 inch class. He said good ole’ red/white paddle tail baits have worked when all else has failed.
Good trout were also found on the sand and grass around Pass Cavallo on the incoming tide. Anglers have noticed there are good numbers of quality trout over 20 inches being caught this spring.
Many guides in Matagorda have drifted grass beds in West Bay with high winds. The fish have been in 4-9 feet of water along the edge of the flats most waders normally traverse. Waders have found fish along the edge as well, most with live bait, but Bass Assassins and She Pups have worked as well.
The sand and grass potholes around Rockport are holding trout on the incoming tide. Boaters are working the outside of Traylor Island while waders are tossing topwaters along the St. Joe Island shoreline.
The incoming tide has brought slicks moving across Mud Island and Super Flats where waders with MirrOlure Soft Dines and topwaters have caught solid trout.
High tides near Freeport have been good for anglers working reefs on live shrimp under a cork. Guide Mike Segall has found good numbers of trout along with large sand trout on shrimp.
Guide Brett Sweeny has been posting up on sand flats and waiting for the reds to come to him. He has patiently waited for the tide to usher in wads of small minnows in 1-2 feet of water.
In Port O, wading Pringle Lake with gold spoons and small topwaters has paid off for reds. Drifting those back lakes with live shrimp and gold spoons have worked too. It’s been a better afternoon bite after the tide comes in all day. All that back-lake game is driven by water levels.
As always, all the jetties from Freeport to Port Aransas are holding solid numbers of redfish. Lots of oversized bulls are on the tips of the rocks, but slot-sized reds have been in shallower water.
Matagorda redfish have been found in Oyster Lake, Crab Lake, Twin Islands and Shell Islands. It hasn’t been a fast and furious bite, but for those willing to move around and fish point to point you can scratch a limit of redfish. Be prepared to weed through lots of undersized throwbacks which bodes well for the future catches.
Red snapper action picked up this week as offshore anglers braved bumpy seas for good catches, according to Harbor Bait and Tackle in Matagorda.
Expect more pressure on snapper this summer since the CCA Star reopened the red snapper division.
Guide Michael Kubecka said kingfish are around all rigs while trolling ribbonfish and deep-diving lures.
June fishing prospects is often the best of the year. Please practice good stewardship of our fish and bays and please keep only a few and release the rest.
