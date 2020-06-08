It has been a great week of fishing for speckled trout. A full moon coupled with great tides and light winds have made for great catches.
Guide Lynn Smith said he enjoyed a steady bite of trout to 24 inches on topwaters and plastics in Port O this week. He has been working back lakes on the hard incoming tide as tiderunning trout flood through Pass Cavallo and turn the corner and trickle to the back lakes.
East Matagorda Bay greened this week and some of the largest trout of the year were found. The CCA StarTeens leader popped a near seven-pound trout while wading with plugs.
Not to be outdone is West Matagorda Bay. Light winds have allowed us to fish Half Moon Reef and those under water rocks have held limit after limit of trout. Most are tossing live shrimp under a cork rigged three feet deep.
Waders continue to find better trout on the south shoreline of West Matagorda where a Super Spook or She Pup were readily eaten on top. The morning incoming tide has been best in 3-4 feet of water.
We have been waiting for a month for winds to calm and tides to green so we could work the surf and contingent beachfront from Freeport to Port O’Connor. It has been a little bumpy out there with lots of storms in the Gulf, but those who braved the waves have found lots of bites.
Guide Michael Kubecka drifted in the first gut and caught trout to six pounds and watched as bigger trout shook loose trebles on multiple fish.
There are a ton of huge white shrimp, like 4-6 count shrimp, along the beach and those big trout are following the huge prawns and gorging.
Rockport anglers are finding great results on Bass Assassins rigged on Texas Custom Lures jig heads. Lots of fish are showing at Mud Island and Super Flats on the incoming tide.
Fish just about any reef on an incoming tide and chances are it has black drum all over it. Lots of drum were found this week at Shell Island, Twin Island, Oyster Lake and Mad Island in West Matagorda Bay. Live shrimp under a Mid Coast cork with about a foot of leader has been the ticket in 18 inches to 3 feet of water.
The Palacios area has held trout around Coon Island and small reefs in Tres Palacios and Turtle bays. Nearby Half Moon reef has been a boon for trout but black drum have moved through there daily on the incoming tide.
Reefs in Bastrop and Chocolate bays are holding limits of trout as well. The key has been to catch it on the hard incoming tide and work the points and dropoffs.
Our tides have been switching early in the morning and barreling in throughout the day. That has made the grassy shoreline on the north end of West Matagorda prime for redfish. Spots like Cut Off Flats and the Blue Hole have held good reds as well.
Waders have tossed Hunchbacks and gold spoons along the grass and found reds early in the morning. Later in the afternoon as tides begin to fall, waders have posted up in the middle of bayous waiting for reds to leave the backwaters of the marsh.
As always, there are plenty of reds to be found at all the jetties along the middle coast. With lots of big white shrimp along the beach, a fresh dead large Gulf shrimp is gobbled up by bull redfish much like we gobble them up wrapped in bacon or golden fried with tartar sauce.
Guide Michael Kubecka of Matagorda said the kingfish bite is on while trolling Russell Lures and Stretch 30s. The same holds true near Freeport in about 30 feet of water.
Weed lines are holding good dolphin and triple tail are hiding under floating trees and debris. Shrimp , mullet or squid has been the bait of choice on light tackle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.