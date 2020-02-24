It’s February – not my most favorite month to be outdoors and toughest to conjure something meaningful to write when the cold wind blows.
However, I’ll try to be optimistic. Here are a few salty suggestions:
It’s a fact of life along the coast – the wind blows in late winter.
Blusters blowing 20-25 knots are not what I call conducive fishing conditions, however, 10-15 knots, which is the average wind speed this time of year, gives anglers at least a fighting chance.
Tides fall so low you can’t get back to the back lakes. But, you don’t have to, because those fish in the back lakes are pouring out with the water. We make a living in the winter waiting for redfish in the mouths of those lakes and bayous.
Then the wind turns back to the south and the water returns.
The same scenario occurred last week. Tides were two feet below normal and good water was scarce, then the wind switched to the east and pumped new water to the bay.
Water rises about a foot, water covers up the reefs, and the redfish and black drum showed up.
Calmer days allow anglers a chance at the reefs in the middle of the bay. Bass Assassins are my best baits for speckled trout, redfish and when we wade we toss Corkies, MirrOlure Soft-Dines, Bass Assassin Sea Shad, Gamblers and Down South Lures for bigger specks.
Mid-bay reefs are not always “trout green,” but that is not a reason to write off drifting deep shell and mud. Many times in February the fish will actually be in the stained, cloudy water. When water clarity is muddy, it helps to go with something with a scent under a popping cork.
Rig a Gulp on a jig head and pop it hard or bathe your soft plastics in garlic. The fish find them in the off-colored water by the sound and scent. Sometimes Gulps are better than live shrimp because the trout can see it better in the stained water. MirrOlure Lil Johns have become popular under corks as well.
Sand and grass flats on the south shoreline of any bay system begin to hold large concentrations of glass minnows, mullet, shad and shrimp as waters warm and high tides persist, setting up what traditionally proves to be steady action on incoming afternoon tides.
With water temps in the 50s, our bays get so clear you can see every piece of shell in five feet of water in East Bay. It is too clear at times. Colors like Opening Night and other translucent shades work well when the sun is high and the water is clear. Again, Gamblers, Down South Lures, Bass Assassins, Hogies and Lil Johns get the job done.
Redfish action has been good around the jetty from Galveston to Port Aransas. Good numbers of reds have been found in the guts and bayous leading to back lakes on the outgoing tide in Matagorda and Port O’Connor. The lower the tide the better.
It’s all weather-dependent this time of year. Pick your days and be ready to go when the weather stabilizes.
Spring is a just a sunny day away.
