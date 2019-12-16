The second split of the Texas duck season opens Dec. 14; and, if the final six weeks are anything like the first month in November, waterfowlers better oil their shotguns.
“It was pretty solid for the entire first split,” said Andrew Armour of Karankawa Plains Outfitters (@kpoutfitting) near Wharton. “We saw quick hunts of teal, gadwalls, wigeons and pintails.”
Armour said if conditions remain dry, hunting should only get better.
“We haven’t seen that much rain since October, and that’s fine with us. Water levels and habitat is good, but all those ponds across the prairie that haven’t been pumped since teal season are probably dry now, which concentrates ducks,” he said.
Guide Jimmy Reynolds (@jimmy.reynolds.0202) of Rocky Creek Retrievers Waterfowl said duck numbers near El Campo are impressive as well. Shallow flats are holding exciting concentrations of pintails along with gadwalls and green-winged teal.
“We are maintaining water levels, and conditions are really good with lots of ducks,” said Reynolds. “Our first split was really solid, and there is no reason the second split should not be even stronger.”
Coastal marsh hunters benefitted from timely rains in October that sweetened brinish ponds with freshwater and encouraged puddle ducks to reside. An earlier-than- normal Arctic blast in November also prompted a stronger migration during the first split with bay hunters seeing larger concentrations of birds earlier than normal.
“We are sitting on thousands of birds,” said guide Jake Huddleston (@captjakehuddleston) of Calhoun County near Port Lavaca, Seadrift and Port O’Connor. “There are a lot of divers on the bay, including redheads and scaup and really good numbers of buffleheads this year.”
Freshwater impoundments pumped by water wells or river authority canal systems have been strong players for gadwalls, wigeons, pintails and teal. Those ponds adjacent to the bay and marsh have been seeing flights of redheads and canvasbacks as well.
Ponds in the upper reaches of Lavaca Bay have been enjoying nice combo shoots for gadwalls, wigeons, teal and snow geese. Those days with strong north winds have put marsh-roosting snow geese on the deck.
“The hunting has improved with dryer conditions and lower tides,” said guide Harlan Boettcher of Prairie Waterfowl (@prairie_waterfowl_hunts_). “Our tides were above average high for much of the first split, and that really spread out the ducks, but low winter tides seem to be here now.”
Marsh hunters on the east side of Houston say duck numbers look impressive for the second split opener. Many high-ground blinds adjacent to the marsh produced early in November, but with dryer conditions and lots of duck food in the marsh, many concentrations of birds have moved to the marsh during the split.
“We are really excited about the second half of the season,” said guide Brian Davenport of Fin and Fowl Outfitters (@fin_fowl) near Anahuac and Smith Point in Chambers County. “Gadwalls, greenwings and a lot of wigeons are on our ponds.”
The lone disappointment along the coast has been goose numbers. Sure, there are decent, huntable concentrations here and there, but not what Texas coastal prairie hunters are accustomed to seeing.
“We have had our moments with the geese, but there are little to no geese compared to normal,” said Armour.
