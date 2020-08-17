East, southeast winds have finally allowed tides to swell along the middle coast. Tides have dropped daily since the bull tides of Hanna. Now, finally, tides are returning to normal.
Guide Lynn Smith said he has been on trout up to 23 inches on live bait and topwaters over sand and grass. He has been working with a few miles of the pass and picking his locales according to the incoming tide schedule. He has also been working the south end of San Antonio Bay over shell and grassy potholes.
The early topwater bite has a lot to do with strong incoming tides from the Port O’Connor jetty and Pass Cavallo that generates bait and floods West Matagorda Bay and Espiritu Santo Bay with tide-runners from the surf.
Guide Tommy Alexander said lots of 5-to 6-pounds trout have been caught and released in East Matagorda Bay while wading and drifting. Anytime there is water clarity in East Bay, there is always a chance at a gator trout.
Around Palacios, deep reefs around the sunken shrimp boat and Coon Island has produced trout on live shrimp under a popping cork. Half Moon Reef has been solid as well.
Guide Ray Sexton said the upper end of Tres Palacios Bay has improved as tides swelled this week. Waders have scored there on live croakers and topwaters on the edges of shallow reefs.
In Rockport, guide Rhett Price said trout on piggy perch have been good in 2-4 feet of water on the north end of Aransas Bay. Shell has held most of the fish, but MirrOlures and Bass Assassins have caught fish early in the day.
In Freeport, the jetty rocks are holding good numbers of trout on live shrimp. Don’t be afraid to toss a plug parallel with the rock at sunset.
Bull redfish are showing around the mouth of the San Bernard River. Guide Chris Caldwell said he has played with some bully redfish on topwaters that have crushed plugs. Most of the hooks have been mangled when the plug returns.
Bigger tides have jumpstarted the redfish bite in West Matagorda Bay. Guide Al Garrison caught limits while working the grass line along the north shoreline. Some birds have worked over schooling redfish.
Guide Brett Sweeny has been posting up with finger mullet on mud flats and catching limits of redfish on the incoming tide.
Lynn Smith said more redfish have shown along the south shoreline of San Antonio Bay with better tides. Waders tossing live bait along shorelines in East Matagorda Bay have coaxed lots of redfish.
Rockport redfish are showing up in the back lakes around Allyn’s Bight on small topwaters and Gulps. The Estes Flats has been good for reds on mullet and live shrimp while drifting.
Tarpon numbers remain strong in the Gulf. Coon-Pops, mullet, menhaden and croakers have worked. Rolling fish have been seen frequently early and late around the Port O jetty. Some fish to 150 pounds have been found near Sargent at the mouth of Mitchell’s Cut.
In Matagorda, Capt. Michael Kubecka said wahoo are hanging in 250-300 feet of water while trolling ballyhoos on Islander rigs. He said there has not been a very good weed line so they have been trolling behind shrimp boats. Fish to 30 pounds were caught last week.
Kingfish are all over the place from the jetty out to the shrimp boats in 200 feet of water. He said his boat has been trolling blue runners and X-raps around shrimp boats. Some pluggers along the jetties in Port O’Connor and Surfside have been surprised at first light by kings pushing 15-20 pounds.
