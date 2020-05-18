May is beginning to feel like June along the middle coast. We like it like that. When it gets hot, the fishing gets hot.
The reefs in East Matagorda Bay, especially on the east end of the bay, have been holding good trout while drifting. Live shrimp has been the bait of choice. San Antonio Bay reefs are holding trout as well on live shrimp and croakers. The trick is to pick a day with light winds and green water.
Wading remains the best way to beat the wind. Water temps reached 80 degrees this week, and our best catches have come from West Matagorda Bay around Green’s Bayou and any other flats with sand and grass undulations.
Farther to the west, guide Lynn Smith said the sand and grass flats around Pass Cavallo and the Port O’Connor jetty have been holding good trout on She Dogs, Bass Assassins and MirrOlure Lil’Johns. As the tide rolls in, the slicks start popping from the Pass as small birds pick on gobs of minnows traveling over the bar.
Guide Gary Gray said waders in Espiritu Santo Bay have been getting quick limits on Bass Assassins and topwaters over sand and grass. He said boat fisherman drifting along the edges of reefs have found trout on live shrimp.
In Rockport, guide Rhett Price reported said the shorelines are holding trout on Double D’s and MirrOlure Provokers. The better fish are shallow, but the numbers are out past waist-deep water. Areas around Traylor Island and Allyn’s Bight have been consistent as well.
Freeport anglers have found trout on the edges of the ICW on live shrimp. The rock groins in the harbor and around the jetty are holding good trout, while the reefs in Bastrop Bay are good on live shrimp.
Most of the redfish we are finding are along the south shoreline of West Matagorda and Espiritu Santo bays. The same tide ushering trout on the flats are also pushing the reds to the shallow water reefs where waders have tossed live shrimp and gold spoons.
The Freeport jetty is holding bull redfish on mullet and crabs. Nearby bayous in Bastrop and Chocolate bays have been good with high tides. There is shell all over the points and grass lines and the reds are hanging real close to the reefs. Guide Mike Segall said there are lots of bulls on the beach as well on sardines and shad.
In Matagorda, Cut Off Flats, the Hell Hole, Big Bayou and Zipperan Bayou have been good. Watch the grass lines for ripples and hopping shrimp. Those reds will cruise the grass and root out the shrimp and the closer you get the bait to the marsh grass the better.
These same spots are teeming with black drum, too, as is Twin Island and Shell Island. Rig a live shrimp about a foot long under a Mid Coast popping cork so the bait hangs just over the shell but not on the bottom.
Bull redfish are good in about 35 feet of water at the Port O’Connor jetty. Many boaters anchor up, toss out lines with blue crabs, mullet, big pogies or croakers and sit back and wait for the thump.
Back lakes in Port O have been good as well with high tides, according to Lynn Smith. The majority of the reds have been hanging over mud and grass bottoms and best while wading with small topwaters. Live-baiters have thrown live shrimp and sardines.
Capt. Michael Kubecka said there are some big cobia around wrecks and structure in 75-150 feet of water. He has been feeding them live piggy perch and mullet. Just about anything out there with shade or structure is holding ling. Wahoo and dorado are showing as well, while amberjacks are best in 200 feet of water.
