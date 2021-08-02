The surf has been on fire.
It finally happened this week and it was the best fishing of 2021.
I like feeding topwaters in surf. Few blowups rival a surf-trout banging a plug and it seems the best bites have come on pearl/chartreuse and pink She Dogs and She Pups. Those baits are just bigger and noisier and I think the fish locate them amid all the gobs and gobs of menhaden, mullet and shrimp. Those Gulf fish are just wired different because they are not on top of the food chain like their relatives in the bays.
The guys in Port O'Connor have been enjoying the same. Many are heading south out of Pass Cavallo and fishing the Darlington shrimp wreck and some are hanging around the jetty and walking the rocks and tossing She Dogs and Berkley J-Walkers.
Along Surfside Beach near Freeport you don't need a boat. There are miles of sand you can fish on foot and it regularly coughs up good trout. Most toss plug and soft plastics there or take a bait bucket and soak live shrimp. Waders around San Luis Pass scored, too, on 51M MirrOlures, Soft-Dines, Down South Lures and Bass Assassins.
The bays have been just as profitable. Deep reefs in West Matagorda Bay are holding easy limits of trout on live shrimp under a Mid-Coast popping cork. Shell Island, Mad Island and Twin Island are holding trout as well with lots of undersized throwback mixed in the bag.
Drifting East Bay has been good on live shrimp.
Rockport waders have gone tight to the shorelines early in the morning for trout on Corkies and small topwaters. Later in the day those fish are falling to deep grass and sand flats in belly-deep water and eating Bass Assassin and MirrOlure Lil’ Johns.
There remains lots of redfish in the surf. Most of the fish are right on the beach in the first gut. Those able to make a long cast from the boat have nailed limits on live shrimp. The Surfside, Matagorda and Port O'Connor jetty are holding large numbers on pogies and table shrimp.
Waders along the West Matagorda Bay shoreline are catching reds right off the grass line. Don't be surprised to find redfish under birds along the shorelines on calm days.
The end of the jetty in Matagorda is holding lots of upper slot redfish on menhaden, shrimp and mullet. Those reds are following the gobs of pogies coming through the mouth of the Colorado River on the incoming tide.
The Port O’Connor and Port Aransas jetties are holding lots of bull redfish while soaking finfish on the bottom. The incoming tide has been best with fish over 40 inches common.
Large schools of tarpon are showing just off the beach in Matagorda. They are fickle creatures. One day they bite, one day they don’t – that’s tarpon.
The consensus among tarpon anglers is most of the fish are rolling and greyhounding in about 40 feet of water just a few miles off the beach near Freeport and Matagorda. However, there is 90-plus feet of water in the channel at the Port O'Connor jetty and tarpon love to loaf and roll and intercept bait entering and exiting the jetty.
Many boats are posting up off the tip of the jetty and waiting for a rolling school then casting a finger mullet, plug or Coon-Pop in front of the fish. There are so many large schools of menhaden riding the incoming tide to the beach the tarpon have no choice but to shadow the bait for an easy meal.
Lots of dorado are showing along weed lines. Curious cobia are being found around structure as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.