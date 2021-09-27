Texas waterfowlers have always known September blue-winged teal are on their own schedule. It can be a here today, gone tomorrow scenario, so we hunt them when they are here and hope they show back up tomorrow.
This year’s 16-day teal teaser has been like the rest of 2021 – unpredictable.
“It has been hard to stay on a consistent pattern,” said longtime waterfowler Joe Cochran of Houston. “One morning you are covered up with teal, and the next you are looking to decoy a couple.”
As is often the case with migratory waterfowl, weather plays a key role in bird movement from north to south. Last week a major weather story – Hurricane Nicholas — showed up just after opening day and put a kink in what had been a solid opening weekend.
“We had a solid opener and lots of decoying birds,” said Ross Russell of El Campo. “Then the hurricane hit and scattered everything with strong winds and water.”
Winds gusting to over 90 mph and tides reaching as much as eight feet above normal near Matagorda and Palacios sent birds reeling far away from traditional moist-soil units and marsh ponds.
“The birds we had left for a few days,” said guide Ray Sexton. “We were kind of caught by surprise by all the wind and tide surge from the hurricane and it affected the birds as well.”
The hurricane was followed by a bright moon a few days later. It is no secret that ducks migrate on a fireball moon, which can be good thing or a bad thing.
It is good if you were devoid and ducks and they suddenly show up; a bad thing if your pond was teeming with wings and suddenly absent of bluewings.
“We loaded up with ducks in the marsh on the moon,” said Cochran. “We shot quick limits and saw more birds than we had seen in a long time. The next morning they were gone.”
Enter the strongest September cold front Texas can remember in close to 20 years. Early this week winds gusted to near 25 knots from the north along the coast. Overnight temperatures dipped in to the high 40s in parts of North Texas and hunters reported an influx of birds overnight.
“You should have seen all the ducks,” said Russell. “We were shooting groups of 50 decoying birds with temperatures in the 50s. You don’t see that very often in Texas in September.”
Prospects for the final weekend of teal season look promising. Several outfitters reported working large groups of greenwings, which is often an anomaly during a September shoot.
“I have never seen this many green-winged teal this early,” said Russell. “The cold front really pushed down a pile of birds.”
Big ducks also rode the stiff north wind and have made an earlier than normal appearance. Large groups of pintails, shovelers and scattered gadwalls have worked blocks this week and made for dicey shot-calling with acrobatic teal in the mix.
As is often the case in the world we live in today, nothing surprises anymore.
Teal season runs through sunset Sept. 26. Regular duck season in the South Zone opens Nov. 6.
