Remember all those blue-winged teal we had hoped would show up in the 95-degree September heat?
They have finally arrived in Texas – along with a few friends.
A full moon coupled with fall’s first real cold front last week deposited migrants on the coastal prairies and marshes, setting up what could be quick shoots come opening morning Nov. 2.
And, with abundant tropical rainfall in October falling in copious amounts, habitat conditions are prime to sustain Lone Star waterfowl this 2019 - 2020 campaign.
“There is definitely no shortage of water,” said guide Brian Davenport of Fin and Fowl Outfitters. “The high ground is holding plenty of bluewings and this last cold front pushed big numbers of specklebellies and a handful of snow geese.”
Davenport hunts the storied marsh east of Houston in Chambers County near Anahuac and said summer rains jumpstarted aquatic vegetation production.
“Most of our marsh ponds are matted with wigeon grass,” he said. “The marshes between High Island and Smith Point are holding good numbers of gadwalls, wigeons and teal and there is plenty of food to hold them for a while.”
High ground hunters west of Houston along the Hwy 59 corridor are seeing good numbers of puddle ducks on moist soil compartments, flooded second cropped rice fields and leveed ponds.
Guide Jimmy Reynolds of Rocky Creek Retrievers Waterfowl near El Campo said their properties are loaded with teal and pintails.
“We are covered up in ducks right now,” said Reynolds. “The opener is looking really strong.”
Just up the highway near Wharton, guide Andrew Armour, of Karankawa Plains Outfitters which operates on the Pierce Ranch said ducks numbers in Wharton County are impressive.
“A lot of pintails and teal showed up with the north wind last week,” he said. “Specks, sandhill cranes and few snow geese have shown. I have seen more divers showing up on their way to the coast so the migration is in full swing.”
As far as geese go, Texas has seen noticeably fewer and fewer geese winter here in the past decade, probably due to migration changes associated with less rice production on the coastal prairies.
Last season was a tough one for goose hunters. White-spread hunters dealt with one of the wettest winters on record, making for sloppy hunting conditions in the black dirt-rich rice belt. That, combined with a small crop of grey-feathered juvenile snow geese made for one of the slowest goose hunting seasons most veteran hunters can remember.
“It was the toughest I can remember in 25 years,” said guide Harlan Boettcher, of Prairie Waterfowl in East Bernard/Eagle Lake.
Boettcher, who outfits in Saskatchewan during the months of September and October, said the young bird hatch looks a whole lot better than last year.
“It gives us hope for Texas,” he said. “We shot a lot of young snows in Canada this year and those are some of the same geese that head to the Texas coast every year.”
North Zone hunters enjoyed an abnormally wet spring, followed by an abnormally dry summer.
Biologist Jared Laing said habitat conditions by and large are moderate to poor by food production standards, but that’s not always a barometer for consistent hunting in Northeast Texas.
“I’ve seen years before where the hunting was better with poorer conditions than great conditions,” he said. “It’s always humbling to see what actually happens, but already I have seen a decent number of birds.”
The first split of the South Zone runs Nov. 2 - Dec.1, while the North Zone runs Nov.9 - Dec.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.