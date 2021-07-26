Large shrimp and scores of pogies and mullet were right on beach this week and the big trout shadowed the rafts of bait. If you saw a shrimp bound to the surface a precise cast netted a trout every time.
In East Matagorda Bay, the cuts and guts along the north shoreline have held good trout all week. The bay has been off-colored from southwest winds but the water in the ICW has remained green. When you get a green incoming tide from the ditch, those trout ride it to the bay. We have been intercepting them with plastics like Lil’ Johns and Bass Assassin Sea Shad.
In Port O’Connor, guide Lynn Smith deep guts near Pass Cavallo have held the best bite for trout. The Old Coast Guard Station and Army Hole are holding good trout with low tides. There are lots of trout tight to the rocks at the jetty as well on live shrimp and MirrOlures. Some guys are walking the rocks at sunrise and tossing topwaters for larger trout.
Rockport guide Rhett Price said trout have been in shallow water early in the morning despite the boiling temps. He has been tossing the new MirrOlure Custom Double D in Gringo or Pearl Harbor colors. He said artificial have actually out-fished live bait lately.
In Freeport, the jetty has been the best bet for a bite on live shrimp. Many of the bays around the area are a foot below normal so the mouths of bayous leading to San Luis Pass have held lots of trout on live shrimp and soft plastics. The surf from San Luis Pass to Surfside was emerald and gave up lots of healthy specks for waders.
With tides the lowest of the summer the redfish are in the same spots they frequent in winter.
Good catches have come from Mitchell’s Cut in Sargent while tossing pogies. Anglers are catching pogies with a cast net and fishing them whole or cutting them up on a Carolina-rigged Kahle hook. It has been all you want.
The same is playing out at the Matagorda jetty. The incoming tide has been best and there are lots of slot-sized reds along with bull reds roaming the rocks. There are lots of pogies along the beach right now and those tossing a cast net and getting a livewell full are catching large reds in the surf.
Schools of reds are circling the middle of the bay because there is not enough water on the shorelines. The same areas we drift for trout are holding redfish on live shrimp or imitation shrimp under a Mid-Coast popping cork.
Guide Michael Kubecka in Matagorda said there are kingfish everywhere within sight of the beach. Many inshore captains caught kings this week after taking their limit of specks in the surf. You can troll just about any plug around a rig or structure and have lots of fish fighting each other to get it.
There are lots of shrimp boat in the Gulf with the recent reopening of the season. Anchored shrimp boats are holding lots of cobia, tuna and dorado since the fish follow the boats and feed on the by-catch from culling.
Wahoo are all over the weedlines from Freeport to Port Aransas, as are dorado and tripletail on squid, sardines, mullet and sand trout.
Tarpon have been showing just off the beach in 20 to 40 feet of water. Some have come within sight of the Port O’Connor jetty lately and best on mullet, pogies and Coon-Pops.
Please be good stewards of our bays and oceans and give back more to our natural resources than you take.
