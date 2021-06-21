It was a tough week to decide where to fish. It gets that way in June when winds calm to below 10 knots and the entire bay and beachfront becomes emerald green.
In Palacios, the upper reaches of the bay like Tres Palacios Bay and Caranchua Bay have been good along the shorelines holding shell. Guide Ray Sexton has been wading tight to those reefs and picking off solid trout early in the morning.
Waders in East Bay welcomed the high tides which pushed those big trout way up on the shorelines. Small topwaters were crushed by many five-pounders and those tossing Bass Assassins found good fish off the tips of the reef.
Port O’Connor continues to shine for trout, with back lakes coming alive with high tides. Early-morning topwater action has been great and later in the morning captains have found chest-deep channels and worked the depths with Bass Assassins and Lil’ Johns.
The surf was right for a few days last week in isolated areas. Many boaters had to travel farther south to find larger concentrations of pogies near the Port O’Connor jetty. Waders walked in around Surfside and found good catches on topwaters.
Rockport anglers have been tossing Corkies and Soft Dines along the sand and grass humps and scoring big. Big tides pouring in from the Lydia Ann Channel are bringing fresh recruits of fish from the Gulf.
Flounder action has been good in the bayous and guts along the south shoreline of West Matagorda Bay while wading with live shrimp and scented baits. Best action has been early in the morning as many flounder pull up really shallow during the night.
Solid catches have come around Port O’Connor and Rockport as well. Most of the fish are off the points of shell lying in wait to ambush. Muddy bottoms around Freeport and around bayous close to San Luis Pass are holding good numbers of flatfish as well.
Our swollen tides have jump-started our redfish action. It had been really tough to find a good school of redfish to work on, but with more water in the bay all our normal fall and spring haunts were full of fish.
Back lakes like Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Horse Trailer Lake are beginning to get salty again after a month of rains. Don’t be surprised to find black drum over reefs in those lakes, too. Shell Island has been good with the high tides and lots of black drum are all over the shell there, too.
Pringle, Contee and Shoalwater lakes are holding good numbers of reds. Most have made long drifts with live shrimp or small topwaters and caught fish.
If you want the big bulls, it’s a broken record every week but those oversized reds hang out at the jetties. There are some monster reds in Port O’Connor and Freeport and a finger mullet or pogie gets the job done. Some schools have been coming to the surface late in the day and crushing large rafts of menhaden.
Weed lines are holding large tripletail and few anglers are targeting them. There are also lots of dorado with them which afforded steady action on light tackle.
Red snapper are where they always are — over rocks and wrecks in 40-80 feet of water.
There’s a lot of summer left. Please keep practicing catch and release when possible.
