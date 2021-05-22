KENEDY — Hallettsville had one game left to keep its season alive.
The Lady Brahmas had a full day to regroup after dropping Game 1 of the Class 3A, regional semifinal best-of-three series to Bishop on Thursday.
Hallettsville needed a win to force a series-deciding Game 3.
However, the extra day of rest meant Hallettsville had to go up against Bishop starting pitcher Andrea Martinez, who held the Lady Brahmas to two hits in the Game 1 victory.
Despite the defense stranding nine Bishop runners, Hallettsville again struggled to get hits as Martinez pitched a 3-0 complete game shutout victory to send the Lady Badgers into the regional final.
"Obviously having the season come to an end at this point is never the way you want it to end," said Hallettsville head coach Callie Kresta. "I have to hand it to them, that pitcher, she does a great job of hitting her spots, kind of kept us at bay at the plate."
Martinez limited Hallettsville's offense to three hits: singles from senior catcher Julie Michalcik and senior right fielder Kadie Zachary and a ground rule double from freshman third baseman Macie Jansky.
Martinez's second straight nine-strikeout performance helped strand four Hallettsville runners and keep the Lady Brahmas in check.
"It's really upsetting because we were finally coming together as a team," Michalcik said. "We had a little rough patch back in the middle of the season, and we were finally coming together as a team, bonding really well and playing really well together. So coming short this far in, it does suck."
Hallettsville junior starting pitcher Emily Migl gave up 12 hits over seven innings, but the defense held Bishop to three runs.
RBI singles from Martinez in the first and Maddy Pena in the fourth were all the offense Bishop needed to take Game 2.
"Defensively we could always be better," Kresta said. "We had a few little miscues there. And at the plate, we need to make some more solid contact, putting the ball in play a little bit more."
Hallettsville graduates five seniors from a squad that went to the state final as sophomores but saw junior year end abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been playing together since we were 5, ever since we could throw a ball," Michalcik said. "I'm glad we could finish it out, and we didn't get rained out or anything. Just playing with them has been a real honor."
Kresta wraps up her first full season as Hallettsville head coach and returns a majority of the roster in 2022, set on continuing the tradition and meet the high expectations of playing Hallettsville softball.
"We're still going to be good in the future," Kresta said. "There's no rebuilding going on here, we're going to continue to be good. We got all our pitchers coming back. A good group of youngsters still here and we're going to continue to compete in the years to come."
Class 3A, Regional Semifinal
Bishop 3, Hallettsville 0
BIS: 100 200 0 - 3 12 1
HAL: 000 000 0 - 0 3 2
W: Andrea Martinez; L: Emily Migl
Highlights: (H) Emily Migl 7.0 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Macie Jansky 1-for-3, 2B; Julie Michalcik 1-for-2; Kadie Zachary 1-for-1; (B) Andrea Martinez 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K, 1-for-4, RBI, 2B; Maddy Pena 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Hannah Griffith 3-for-4; Sadie Flores 2-for-4; Kieara Cruz 2-for-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.