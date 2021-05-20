KENEDY — Bishop came into its Class 3A, regional semifinal matchup with Hallettsville having given up one run in is six playoff games and averaging 14 runs a game on offense.
The Lady Brahamas scored a pair of runs in a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lady Badgers controlled the entire affair.
Riding starting pitcher Andrea Martinez’s complete game, nine-strikeout performance, Bishop won 7-2 to take Game 1 of the best-of-three series.
“They came out swinging,” said Hallettsville head coach Callie Kresta. “Their bats were hot from the get go, ours were not and that kind of set us back there. We didn’t have a lot of mistakes in the beginning of the game. They out hit us to start it off with and that put us in a hole.”
Hallettsville did not pick up a hit until the fourth inning with Macie Jansky’s two-out single. By that point Bishop led 6-0 after a pair of three-run innings in the first and third.
Bishop had three consecutive two-out hits in the bottom of the first that put the Lady Badgers up 3-0 and in control from the start.
Hallettsville freshman starting pitcher Kaylie Olivarez struck out five in a complete game performance but allowed seven runs.
“Honestly it wasn’t defensively or offensively, I think it was all mental,” said junior first baseman Emily Migl. “We were just in our heads the entire game. I think a lot of us just had negative thoughts the entire game. So we’ve just got to push through that and see the positive in everything you do.”
Olivarez doubled in the top of the seventh and pinch runner Sierra Johnson scored on a two-out RBI double from Migl.
Migl then scored on senior right fielder Kadie Zachary’s RBI single, but Martinez picked up her ninth strikeout to end the game and put Bishop up 1-0 in the series.
“We’ve been in this position before, this is not unknown territory for us this season,” Kresta said. “We know we can do it. We know we can come out Saturday and we know we can win two ball games and we can keep playing softball.”
Hallettsville came back from a Game 1 loss to Blanco in the area round to take the series 2-1, something the Lady Brahmas hope to repeat.
Hallettsville and Bishop resume play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kenedy.
“I think we’re definitely going to try to see the front of the box a little bit more, stay off the plate a little bit, see where that gets us,” Migl said. “You can always make adjustments in the middle of the game. We’ve got to come together as a unit and put all of our abilities together and take a dub.”
CLASS 3A, Regional Semifinal
Bishop 7, Hallettsville 2
HAL: 000 000 2 — 2 5 1
BIS: 303 001 X — 7 8 0
W: Andrea Martinez; L: Kaylie Olivarez
Highlights: (H) Kaylie Olivarez 6.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 BB, 5 K, 1-for-3, 2B; Emily Migl 1-for-2, RBI, R, 2B, BB; Kadie Zachary 1-for-3, RBI; Courtney Woytek 1-for-3, 3B; (B) Andrea Martinez 7.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 9 K, 0-for-2, 2 BB; Evelyn Valadez, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, R, 3B, 2B; Kieara Cruz 2-for-3, RBI, BB; Sadie Flores 2-for-4, 2 R.
