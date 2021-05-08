John Barrera first heard about Ralph Jaschke in the early 80s, when Barrera was just starting to train in martial arts.
He quickly saw Jaschke as a kind man inspiring people around him.
Barrera, now a black belt in American Karate, Judo and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu — where he is ranked No. 1 in the world by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation in both Gi and no Gi — still finds time to remember Jaschke after he passed away from cancer in 2018.
This Friday, Barrera returned to Jaschke's American Karate Institute to receive his seventh degree black belt in American Karate, one of a number of karatekas who tested for belt promotion.
"It's quite amazing to see his legacy continue for Ralph," Barrera said. "I can't think of anyone that's more deserving of having his legacy perpetuated in the way that it's been with the people that are around him, the people that are supporting and continuing this great momentum for him."
The testing featured karatekas of all levels and ages, testing their forms and kicks and sparring in front of a panel of judges to see whether they are ready to move up levels.
Among the judges included head instructor Allen Clifton and J.C. Barrera, both 9th degree black belt grand masters, Mick Moore, a fifth degree black belt and longtime friend and associate of Jaschke, as well as Barrera.
John Evans, the owner of American Karate Institute, Jackson Pogue and Cole Neill all received their first degree black belts. Juan Cordero and Keith Dunas received third and fourth degrees, while Barrera earned a seventh degree black belt and Ronnie Malina earned sixth degree black belt.
Tenth degree black belt is the highest rank in American Karate.
"When you achieve a black belt it really sets you apart," Moore said. "That's the cream of the crop and fortunately I've been blessed to be associated with those people. When people are involved with martial arts, they learn how to be a good person cause our motto is 'Might for Right.' So that's really what we're all about."
Jaschke got Moore into karate when they were friends in junior high and remained friends for the next 50 years, living together as college roommates and competing on teams together.
He described it as a life changing experience that helped develop his confidence. Jaschke taught over 20,000 students in his lifetime and Moore hopes Friday's event will help bring in new students.
"A lot of times, in the moment, you don't really understand," Moore said. "But when you step back, like when Ralph passed away, it was a shock first of all, but then you step back and you see the legacy that he left behind and that you're a part of that. That's what I hope they understand in time."
Barrera acquired his first black belt in 1992 and knows the years of hard work that goes into every level in every sport he's acquired since.
It's something he sees as a foundation for success in anyone's career choice.
"Often times what we see is they go on to become professionals, engineers, doctors, lawyers, folks like that, so the foundation stays with you the rest of your life even though you may not be practicing martial arts," Barrera said. "That character, inner strength they can't take that away from you. You always have it with you your whole life."
