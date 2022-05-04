Claire Blinka has had to wait patiently in her first two seasons at UHV.

In the fall of 2020, the Calhoun graduate broke and tore ligaments in her ankle, requiring multiple surgeries.

Due to the injury, she made 10 appearances as a freshman in 2021 with only one start.

She did not play during UHV’s historic run to the NAIA World Series last year.

“I was on the come up and doing better, then had to have another surgery,” Blinka said. “It’s just been real up and down with the injury.”

Blinka’s patience has paid off as of late.

Blinka has started in the last six games, hitting a team-best .526 with six RBIs and a pair of home runs during that stretch.

She racked up six hits during the regular season finale with Texas A&M-San Antonio a week ago.

Her season slugging percentage of .809 and four home runs lead the team, as the Jaguars gear up for their fifth meeting with TAMU-San Antonio at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.

Blinka’s recent form figures to be one of the keys to a conference title defense for the third-seeded Jaguars (27-12).

“Sometimes all it takes is one kid to light a fire,” said UHV coach Lindsey Ortiz. “The team recognizes what she’s been through and how hard she’s had to push to come back. It hasn’t been an easy journey. I think that’s what makes us celebrate her victories even more and that helps elevate us to the level she’s been playing. She’s been big time for us.”

Blinka’s season average of .456 is second only to senior Ashley Reyna, who’s slashed at a .500 clip in 106 at-bats this season.

Reyna, a senior from Harlingen, also leads the team in hits (53), doubles (16), triples (4) and RBIs (38) this season.

Blinka and Reyna highlight a lineup that boasts a team batting average of .335 thanks to seven batters boasting an average north of .300.

Sophomores Madysin Leighton (.445) and Kaylle Lopez (.359) join Blinka and Reyna as the four Jaguars sitting above .350.

Reyna was forced to miss eight games between March 25 and April 2. After returning to the lineup, she hit .471 with 10 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .882 as the Jags went 10-4 for the month.

Last year, she hit safely in 11 of UHV’s 13 postseason games for a .380 average and 12 RBIs.

“I think the way our lineup has developed, especially the top half, the way they put the ball in play takes pressure off the pitching staff and allows them to grow in their roles,” Ortiz said. “It’s a good time for us to be going into the tournament.”

Injuries in the batting order haven’t been the only problem for the Jaguars, however.

Shiner graduate Cameron Cowan injured her finger during the March 18 doubleheader against Jarvis Christian and was eventually lost for the season.

Cowan, a sophomore, was a second team all-conference selection a year ago after winning 11 games and posting an ERA of 2.30 in 136.2 innings.

Since then, Victoria East graduate Cameron Steen, a sophomore, and freshman Alexi Wade have had elevated responsibilities in the circle.

Steen has a 10-5 record in 17 starts with an ERA of 3.13 as the de facto ace since mid-March. Wade has won her last four starts and held an ERA of 2.57 in April. She has not allowed an earned run in her last two starts.

“Talking about Alexi just makes me so excited,” Reyna said. “She feeds off the energy you give her. It’s so exciting to see her grow and be able to feed off that energy. That’s one thing this team is really good at, giving the right set of positive and hyped energy.”

UHV won last year's tournament despite an 8-10 conference record.

“The majority of them have done this before, felt these feelings before and know that nothing is impossible,” Ortiz said. “I think they’re having fun and I think they know exactly what it takes. I think that gives them a leg up over everybody else who hasn’t done it.”