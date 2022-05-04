Blinka has started in the last six games, hitting a team-best .526 with six RBIs and a pair of home runs during that stretch.
She racked up six hits during the regular season finale with Texas A&M-San Antonio a week ago.
Her season slugging percentage of .809 and four home runs lead the team, as the Jaguars gear up for their fifth meeting with TAMU-San Antonio at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.
Blinka’s recent form figures to be one of the keys to a conference title defense for the third-seeded Jaguars (27-12).
“Sometimes all it takes is one kid to light a fire,” said UHV coach Lindsey Ortiz. “The team recognizes what she’s been through and how hard she’s had to push to come back. It hasn’t been an easy journey. I think that’s what makes us celebrate her victories even more and that helps elevate us to the level she’s been playing. She’s been big time for us.”
Reyna was forced to miss eight games between March 25 and April 2. After returning to the lineup, she hit .471 with 10 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .882 as the Jags went 10-4 for the month.
Last year, she hit safely in 11 of UHV’s 13 postseason games for a .380 average and 12 RBIs.
“I think the way our lineup has developed, especially the top half, the way they put the ball in play takes pressure off the pitching staff and allows them to grow in their roles,” Ortiz said. “It’s a good time for us to be going into the tournament.”
Injuries in the batting order haven’t been the only problem for the Jaguars, however.
Shiner graduate Cameron Cowan injured her finger during the March 18 doubleheader against Jarvis Christian and was eventually lost for the season.
Cowan, a sophomore, was a second team all-conference selection a year ago after winning 11 games and posting an ERA of 2.30 in 136.2 innings.
Since then, Victoria East graduate Cameron Steen, a sophomore, and freshman Alexi Wade have had elevated responsibilities in the circle.
Steen has a 10-5 record in 17 starts with an ERA of 3.13 as the de facto ace since mid-March. Wade has won her last four starts and held an ERA of 2.57 in April. She has not allowed an earned run in her last two starts.
“Talking about Alexi just makes me so excited,” Reyna said. “She feeds off the energy you give her. It’s so exciting to see her grow and be able to feed off that energy. That’s one thing this team is really good at, giving the right set of positive and hyped energy.”
UHV won last year's tournament despite an 8-10 conference record.
“The majority of them have done this before, felt these feelings before and know that nothing is impossible,” Ortiz said. “I think they’re having fun and I think they know exactly what it takes. I think that gives them a leg up over everybody else who hasn’t done it.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
