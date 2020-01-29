BRENHAM – Jacob Brown and Kenyatis Turner combined for 58 points, but Victoria College dropped a 120-89 Region XIV decision to Blinn College on Wednesday night at the Kruse Center.
Brown (San Marcos) scored 33 points and Turner had 25 for the Pirates, who dropped to 0-16 overall and 0-12 in conference.
The Buccaneers improved to 15-7 and 5-6.
Victoria College will host Coastal Bend College at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sports Center.
