Victoria College’s Lucas DeLeon (Corpus Christi John Paul II) and Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King) combined for 64 points, but it wasn’t enough in a 103-97 Region XIV loss Saturday to the Blinn College Buccaneers at VC’s Sports Center.
DeLeon made 8-of-12 shots from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 33 points. Turner made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds while finishing with 31 points, also a career-high.
Larryon Forde (Savannah, Ga.) added 17 points and Mikael Garza (Lubbock Coronado) had 11 for the Pirates, who fell to 0-23 overall and 0-18 in Region XIV play. Blinn College improved to 19-9 and 9-8.
Victoria College will travel to Beeville on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. Region XIV game against Coastal Bend College.
