Bloomington’s Chris Horn opened football practice Monday with one focus: toughen his players.
“The biggest thing for me is to make these kids mentally tough,” said Horn, who’s entering his second year as head coach. “When you have kids playing on both sides of the ball there are going to be some times where you are tired and make mistakes, but we have to teach these players how to overcome that. I want these kids to be tough and grow not just as players but as people as well."
Bloomington High School starts off it's first day of football practice with conditioning. pic.twitter.com/4mRY2v8RoE— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 5, 2019
Despite the heat beating down, the Bobcats were enthusiastic for their first practice of the season.
“It’s exciting to be back out here”, Junior Quarterback Isaiah Solis said. “We’ve been working hard all summer with weights and conditioning, and I can’t wait for this season.”
Bloomington has faced struggles with their football program, winning just two games over the past three seasons. But, the team returns nine players on offense and seven on defense this year.
“I think this offense can be a lot better than last year’s,” Solis said. “We just have to work hard and be at the top of our game. I think we can be a very good unit.”
Bloomington QB Isaiah Solis is excited for the season. pic.twitter.com/XwbarYVELO— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 5, 2019
Horn made strides with the group last year, winning a game after the team went winless in the year prior, and he hopes that some of his philosophy has rubbed off on the players. The most important thing for Horn to teach was discipline and hard work. If the team had taken those lessons to heart, they would be successful, he said.
With practices early in the season, Horn’s focus is on the players learning their roles and preparing players for a full season at their positions on offense and defense.
“Right now we are focused on the fundamentals; that’s what these first practices are for,” Horn said. “There are kids coming in who are new to the program so what we are trying to do is get our system installed and focus on the basics to get everyone comfortable. Then, when we have that down in a couple weeks we can prepare for our first game.”
Bloomington start with offensive drills. pic.twitter.com/6NifvW6WJO— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 5, 2019
Horn knows that this season will be a grind for the team, and with a difficult schedule ahead he wants his team and coaches to take this season day by day.
“The district is extremely tough, and so is our preseason,” Horn said. “It’s just one of those things where you have to go out and play hard every single game. You have to take things one game at a time and one practice at a time.”
