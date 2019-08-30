BLOOMINGTON — With both the Bloomington Bobcats and the Robstown Cottonpickers coming off one-win seasons last year and with both trying to snap seven-game losing streaks, the stakes were high in the season opener at Bobcat Field.
Injuries and timely mistakes cost Bloomington the game as Robstown went on to shut out the Bobcats 36-0.
“We had a bad little run of injuries, and we’re not very deep to begin with, and when that kind of thing happens right off the bat, it just puts you in a bad spot,” said Coach Chris Horn following the loss.
The Bobcats started the game on offense and didn’t waste any time trying to strike first. Following a bad snap that sailed over the head of the punter, the Cottonpickers' offense took over on the 2-yard line. Robstown running back J. Flores ran the ball in for the score on the next play to take a 6-0 lead with 10:15 left in the first quarter.
The Cottonpickers' run game was the key to their victory over Bloomington, but Coach Horn still saw fight in his team’s defense.
“I’ll tell you what, our defense is young, but they stepped it up and played hard," he said. "We’re 3A and they’re 4A, they’re bigger than us and they leaned on us a little bit with their weight, but our guys fought through a lot of it.”
Robstown leaned on the legs of junior quarterback Alanis, who racked up yards on the ground, extending the Cottonpickers' lead to 13-0 with 4:51 left to play in the 2nd quarter. The Robstown kicker closed out the half with a field goal as time expired, giving them a 16-0 lead.
The second half began with more injuries to a couple of Bobcat players, and Robstown continued to capitalize on their run game with running back Flores scoring his second touchdown of the night on an 11-yard dash, extending their lead to 23-0 with 9:12 to play in the third quarter.
Bloomington got off to a good start on the following drive, but two more bad snaps, the latter on the 4th down, quelled their progress, giving Robstown’s offense the ball on the 5-yard line.
Another QB sneak from the 5-yard line put the Cottonpickers up 30-0 going into the fourth quarter.
“The two bad snaps on punts were two big mistakes that turned into 14 points for them,“ said Coach Horn. "You can’t do that anywhere, no matter who you are. We did some good stuff until that happened; (we) lost our quarterback, and we had a tough time piecing stuff together after that.”
The fourth quarter was more of the same from Robstown, which kept the ball on the ground and ran out the clock, but not before scoring once more on a 12-yard run by junior running back Rodriguez with 4:30 left to play.
“We had a bunch of injuries tonight, and it cost us,” said Bobcats senior running back Brytin Brown. “I believe that's what hurt us. I believe Robstown was a very beatable team, but it wasn’t in our favor tonight.”
The Bobcats head coach plans on preaching discipline this week in practice as Bloomington prepares to face off against Palacios.
“We just need to clean up the little things. Be more disciplined, take care of the ball more and avoid costly turnovers," he said.
Bloomington hopes to bounce back and secure their fist win of the season when they travel to Palacios on Friday to take on the Sharks at 7:30 p.m.
“Palacios has a good team. They’re going to come out and run the ball hard,” said Coach Horn. "It’s going to be a tough game for us, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
“I’m looking forward to the fight,” said running back Brown. “It’s going to be a fun game.”
