According to Craus, the Bobcats’ summer strength and conditioning program has averaged roughly 50 players per day with a high mark of 88.
In previous seasons, the Class 2A program had a much smaller turnout.
The biggest change has been balancing fun with work, which is why Craus plays music during workouts and practices to help the players stay loose and work at a high intensity.
“It’s like anything in life. Who wants to go out there and not enjoy things?,” Craus said.
Still, the Bobcats understand discipline is one of the most important keys to success.
It’s one of the first things the former Woodville and Groveton head coach worked to install when he started five months ago.
The change has been noticeable to the players.
“He changes mindsets,” said senior quarterback Samuel Beraza. “It’s not just words. He shows us that he’s here for our success and our success only.”
Bloomington’s offseason work will be put to the test immediately in District 15-2A, Division I with its first two district games coming against No. 3 Refugio and defending champ Shiner.
Craus likened that opportunity to getting to play for a state championship since the two have won the last three state titles.
His players have taken the same view and are excited about the opportunities.
“It’s not gonna be easy. It’s never easy,” said junior Cebron Taylor. “But we’re gonna do our best. We’re gonna keep putting in work until we’re the best.”
Part of the process for the Bobcats is installing a spread offense, which Craus said would be similar to a western film shootout with the amount of points he hopes to score.
“Every single time you see us, you’re gonna think you’re in the greatest shootout you’ve ever seen,” he said. “Our games are gonna be like that.”
A new environment
Craus is a father to two daughters and knows how important sports can be to everyone in an athletic program, not just one sport.
That’s why he has made it a point to also push for improvement with the Lady Cats.
“It used to always make me upset when people told me, ‘You can’t coach girls like you coach guys. It’s not as important to them,’” he said. “I knew that wasn't true because I was going home, talking to my daughter every day. I knew what sports meant to her. In fact, she chose a college because of the sports. She wanted this kind of environment.”
Twin sisters Kenzi and Khyli Proctor have noticed a change in the program during the summer and are eager to see it translate to the volleyball season.
“There’s definitely a whole lot more commitment by both the players and the coaches,” Khyli said. “There’s more of a want to get better because we have a lot of new goals we want to achieve like playoffs.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
